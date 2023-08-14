Key Attorney Behind Fox News and Dominion Settlement Departs with Lucrative $23 Million Exit Deal

Fox Corporation’s prominent legal figure, Viet Dinh, known for his instrumental role in the Dominion lawsuit settlement, is set to step down from his high-ranking position. The company has announced that Dinh, a close confidant of CEO Lachlan Murdoch, will relinquish his role as Chief Legal and Policy Officer by the end of the year. Despite his departure from this key position, Dinh will continue his association with the company in the capacity of a special advisor.



A recently submitted filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission reveals that Dinh will receive a substantial payout of $23 million in a lump sum. This generous compensation package is accompanied by an annual salary of $2.5 million during his tenure as a special advisor, extending over the next two years.



Lachlan Murdoch expressed gratitude for Dinh’s valuable contributions and service to Fox over the years. Dinh’s role has been pivotal as a board member of 21st Century Fox and in his five-year stint as an esteemed member of Fox’s leadership team.



Dinh, recognized as a staunch Republican lawyer, garnered national attention when he authored the Patriot Act in 2001 as Assistant Attorney General, a response to the 9/11 terror attacks. His legal acumen and political involvement brought him to Fox in 2018. During his tenure, Dinh played a significant role during the sale of 21st Century Fox’s movie studio to Disney for a staggering $71 billion. His close ties with the Murdoch family, further solidified by his role as godfather to Lachlan’s son, added to his prominence within the company.

Dinh’s legacy will likely be associated with his central role in the Dominion lawsuit that sent shockwaves through the media landscape. Dominion, a voting technology company, filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox after the news channel cast doubt on the integrity of Dominion’s voting machines in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential elections.



The lawsuit culminated in a settlement reached in April, just days prior to the commencement of the trial. This settlement amounted to a significantly lower figure of $787.5 million, making it the largest publicly disclosed settlement in the history of defamation suits. Dinh’s adept guidance was integral to navigating the complexities of this legal battle, resulting in a resolution that was acceptable to both parties.

Dinh’s strategic counsel was evident when Murdoch informed investors during a May earnings call that Fox had a robust free speech argument in their favor had the case proceeded to trial. The expertise demonstrated by Dinh throughout this high-stakes legal confrontation underscored his profound influence within the company.



Viet Dinh’s imminent departure from Fox Corporation marks the end of an era for the legal and media giant. His substantial exit package, paired with his ongoing advisory role, reflects the significant role he has played in shaping the company’s legal landscape. Intertwined with the Dominion lawsuit and other key corporate developments, Dinh’s legacy leaves an indelible mark on Fox’s legal journey.



