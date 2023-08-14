Biglaw

Hogan Lovells Partner Rejoins Disney
Walt Disney Co. has welcomed back Rafael Ribeiro, a former partner at Hogan Lovells, in the capacity of Deputy Chief Compliance Officer. This move comes as Disney continues to strengthen its connections within the sports betting sector. Ribeiro had previously departed Disney earlier this year but has now returned to join the global policy, legal, and compliance team, signaling an intriguing shift in the company’s personnel landscape. His initial recruitment by Disney in mid-2021 was for the role of Assistant General Counsel for Global Ethics and Compliance.

Ribeiro’s transition back to Disney follows his recent stint with Hogan Lovells, where he aimed to guide clients through the intricacies of new anti-corruption legislations in Latin America. His focus within the global law firm lay at the intersection of sports, media, and entertainment law, showcasing his versatility and expertise.

The rationale underlying Disney’s decision to bring Ribeiro back into its fold remains undisclosed at the moment. His return transpired amidst a contentious political dispute between Disney and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. This dispute pertains to the control of a special tax district encompassing the Walt Disney World Resort. The ensuing legal tussle prompted both parties to enlist formidable legal teams for the ensuing lawsuit. While this ongoing battle could potentially cast a shadow over Disney’s operations, Ribeiro’s reappointment underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing its compliance and legal functions.

See also: Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News Settle $1.6B Defamation Lawsuit

Ribeiro, who had initially left Disney to rejoin Hogan Lovells, resumed his position as Associate General Counsel at Disney last month. This development was gleaned from his LinkedIn profile and official registration with the Florida Bar. In his renewed capacity at Disney, Ribeiro directly reports to Dorothy Attwood, an esteemed attorney and longstanding Vice President of Global Public Policy for the company.

Interestingly, Ribeiro’s transition mirrors a trend within Disney, where legal professionals with backgrounds at Hogan Lovells have assumed prominent in-house roles. Notably, Jolene Negre, an Associate General Counsel at Disney, was previously associated with a predecessor of Hogan Lovells. Negre’s ascent within Disney’s executive leadership team as the company’s Corporate Secretary highlights the significance of legal expertise in shaping the company’s strategic direction.



