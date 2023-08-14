Akin Attains #9 Rank Among Leading Law Firms in Texas M&A Landscape for H1 2023

Akin, a prominent legal player, has secured a commendable #9 ranking among law firm advisers, as reported by The Texas Lawbook. The accolade is a testament to Akin’s prowess in the domain of corporate mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures within the Texan arena during the initial half of 2023.

Akin‘s impressive position is underlined by their instrumental roles in key transactions. Partners John Goodgame and Kevin Schott garnered noteworthy recognition for their adept counsel provided to financial advisor Evercore during Phillips 66’s substantial $3.8 billion acquisition of CDP Midstream. Additionally, partner Cole Bredthauer’s astute guidance was pivotal in facilitating FireBird Energy II LLC’s impactful $500 million divestiture to Quantum Energy Partners. The recognition by Texas Lawbook underscores Akin’s exceptional legal acumen in handling intricate financial matters.

In the month of July, Akin continued its impactful presence, achieving the #19 rank among law firm advisers in global and U.S. deals, according to Refinitiv’s prestigious global M&A league tables. During the first half of 2023, Akin exhibited its prowess with an impressive 35 announced deals as a principal, collectively valued at a remarkable $47 billion. This accomplishment further solidifies Akin’s reputation as a dynamic legal entity with an extensive reach, both domestically and on a global scale.



Akin’s proficiency in M&A transactions is underscored by its continuous engagement in a plethora of significant deals, substantiating its commitment to providing top-notch legal services in the fast-paced landscape of mergers and acquisitions.

The Texas Lawbook’s recognition of Akin‘s #9 rank among law firms operating in the Texas M&A space for H1 2023 serves as a testament to the firm’s dedication, strategic insights, and exceptional legal capabilities. With a rich history of facilitating intricate transactions and a continued presence on the global M&A stage, Akin remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering excellence in the realm of corporate law.



