Paul Hastings Partner to Head US Energy Private Equity Team at Allen & Overy
Allen & Overy has announced the appointment of Kfir Abutbul as the new head of its U.S. energy private equity group as part of the firm’s ongoing expansion efforts in the United States. Abutbul, formerly the vice chair of the energy and infrastructure practice at Paul Hastings, brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having also served as the chair of Paul Hastings’ energy transition team.

Abutbul’s new position will place him within Allen & Overy’s U.S. corporate private equity and mergers and acquisitions practice. With a strong background in domestic and cross-border private equity deals, particularly in the energy transition, renewables, power, and infrastructure sectors, Abutbul is poised to lead the firm’s efforts in these critical areas.

Among his notable clients are prominent names such as Oak Hill Advisors, Guggenheim Partners, Sandbrook Capital, and Morgan Stanley Private Credit, underscoring his established reputation in the field. His biography on the Allen & Overy website highlights these achievements and his deep industry expertise.

  
Abutbul recognizes the current global emphasis on climate goals and achieving net-zero emissions. He expressed excitement about the ongoing innovation, technological advancements, and fresh ideas emerging in the industry, contributing to what he describes as “very intense growth” in this sector.

In a strategic move, Allen & Overy is in the process of merging with Shearman & Sterling, a New York-based law firm. If approved through an upcoming partner vote in October, this merger will result in the formation of a combined entity named Allen Overy Shearman Sterling. This merged firm is projected to encompass approximately 3,900 lawyers across 49 offices and boast a global revenue of about $3.4 billion.

Abutbul’s responsibilities will be based in New York, where he plans to leverage his experience. He also mentioned his prior time spent in Houston and the potential synergy with Shearman & Sterling’s three Texas offices, even though Allen & Overy does not currently have a presence there.



Allen & Overy‘s recent leadership changes within its U.S. team have been instrumental in the firm’s growth trajectory. Karen Seward and Kent Rowey were appointed as U.S. co-chairs earlier this year, solidifying the firm’s commitment to expansion. The firm has grown its U.S. presence from 180 to over 270 lawyers in just six years, establishing new offices and recruiting legal talent from competing firms.

Parallel to Allen & Overy’s moves, other London-based law firms have been actively working to accelerate their growth in the U.S. legal market. For instance, Clifford Chance, another London-founded firm, has augmented its capabilities by hiring energy-focused deal lawyers following the establishment of an office in Houston in June.

Abutbul’s tenure at Paul Hastings began in 2018, where he accumulated valuable experience after serving at various other law firms. His transition to Allen & Overy represents a pivotal point in his career, aligning with the firm’s strategic direction and the broader legal landscape’s evolving demands.

