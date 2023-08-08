Law Students

American Bar Association Calls for Diverse Hiring Approach in Law Firms Beyond Grades and Class Rank
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The American Bar Association (ABA) has underscored the need for law firms to reassess their hiring criteria. The ABA’s House of Delegates, the organization’s policy-making body, recently adopted a resolution advising law firms to expand their evaluation methods when considering potential associates. This call for change comes as the legal community grapples with limited diversity among lawyers and equity partners.

Traditionally, law firms have heavily emphasized academic achievements, such as class rank and grades, in their recruitment processes. However, the ABA contends that this narrow focus has hindered efforts to achieve a more diverse and inclusive legal profession. The ABA’s resolution urges law firms to consider a broader range of factors when selecting law students for positions, aiming to mitigate the disparity in minority representation within the legal field.

The resolution specifically recommends that law firms consider attributes beyond academic metrics. These include a candidate’s legal research and writing skills, engagement in pro bono work and community service, participation in extracurricular activities, personal qualities like teamwork and resilience, as well as the individual’s background and unique experiences. By adopting a more comprehensive evaluation approach, law firms can identify candidates with diverse skill sets and perspectives, ultimately contributing to a more dynamic workforce.

  
What
Where


See also: Supreme Court Urged to Implement Ethics and Transparency Reforms, According to ABA Task Force

The ABA’s Law Student Division, which submitted the resolution, emphasizes the need to revisit hiring practices, particularly during the on-campus interview process. The report accompanying the resolution underscores the significance of reevaluating these practices to ensure greater diversity and inclusivity in the legal profession.

Advance your legal career and achieve your professional goals – sign up for LawCrossing now.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The issue of diversity in the legal industry is not new, with various bar associations, law schools, and law firms working over the years to increase the representation of minority lawyers. However, concerns have arisen due to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that restricts the consideration of race in college admissions. This ruling has raised apprehensions that efforts to increase the number of minority law students may face challenges, potentially reducing their presence in the legal pipeline.

Current statistics further highlight the existing diversity gap within law firms. Only 9% of law firm equity partners identified as people of color in 2021, and merely 22% were women. The conventional practice of relying heavily on class rank and grades during the summer associate recruiting process, known as OCI (on-campus interview), has been criticized for limiting the discovery and integration of diverse talent into law firms.



Research has shown that minority law students, particularly Black and Latino students, often score lower than their white counterparts on standardized tests such as the Law School Admission Test and the bar exam. Implicit biases in testing, educational inequalities, and being first-generation college or law students are among the factors contributing to these disparities.

The ABA’s resolution argues that the exclusive emphasis on academic achievements also disadvantages students who have faced additional challenges, such as those working part-time to finance their legal education or those with non-traditional academic backgrounds. Such students may possess valuable skills and perspectives that could enrich law firms’ environments.

Don’t waste time searching for legal updates. Subscribe to JDJournal and get the latest news conveniently in one place.

While the resolution is not legally binding on law firms, the ABA proposes several measures to facilitate its implementation. These include conducting workshops and webinars to educate law firms about holistic evaluation methods, encouraging law schools to adopt inclusive evaluation practices during on-campus interviews, and establishing best practices for law student hiring. Additionally, the ABA could acknowledge and commend law firms that embrace holistic hiring approaches and foster inclusive workplaces.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Civil Litigation Associate

USA-VA-Alexandria

DiMuroGinsberg PC, located in Old Town Alexandria, is looking to add a Civil Litigation Associate wi...

Apply now

Receptionist

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Receptionist (Bilingual – English & Spanish) is responsible for overall front of...

Apply now

Personal Injury Paralegal

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Paralegal/Litigation Secretary professional will work directly and support the Persona...

Apply now

Pre-Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Attorney will work directly with our Personal Injury department, as well as Workers...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
46
Legal News

U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
47
Biglaw

Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
75
Breaking News

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
56
Biglaw

Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
152
Breaking News

Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
58
Legal News

Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
47
Public Interest

Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
Columbia Law School Addresses Allegations of Circumventing Affirmative Action Ban with Video Submission Requirement
45
Law Students

Columbia Law School Addresses Allegations of Circumventing Affirmative Action Ban with Video Submission Requirement
Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
53
Breaking News

Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
50
Legal News

Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top