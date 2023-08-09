Legal News

Buchalter Welcomes Three New Shareholders in California to Its Team
Prominent law firm Buchalter continues to bolster its California offices with the introduction of new shareholders and a seasoned attorney, signaling its commitment to providing exceptional legal services across various practice areas.

Agustin Ceballos and Daniel Silva have joined the esteemed ranks of Buchalter’s shareholders at its San Diego office, while Shareholder Josh Escovedo has enriched both the Sacramento and Los Angeles offices with his extensive legal experience.

Agustin Ceballos is set to contribute his profound expertise to Buchalter‘s Corporate and Tax, Benefits and Estate Planning practice groups. With a proven track record in intricate tax and estate planning matters, Ceballos specializes in a diverse range of areas. His advisory work encompasses multi-generation succession planning for foreign nationals, cross-border estate and tax planning, compliance with international tax regulations, structuring U.S. and Mexican investments, and tackling the tax implications of business operations for foreign investors.

  
Ceballos is no stranger to recognition, having received the prestigious Fulbright Garcia-Robles Scholarship. He maintains active involvement in professional associations, including the State Bar of California’s International & Taxation Law Sections and the San Diego County Bar Association. His role on the Executive Committee for the International Law and Immigration Section of the California Lawyers Association showcases his dedication to the legal community.

Meanwhile, Daniel Silva’s legal journey spans from his tenure as a financial crimes prosecutor to his in-house global risk counsel role at an international financial technology company. Drawing from extensive trial experience, Silva is well-versed in investigations, risk assessment, and the intricacies of financial crimes. As an Assistant U.S. Attorney in San Diego, he led numerous investigations into financial crimes, fraud, anti-money laundering violations, and forfeiture. Collaborating closely with federal law enforcement agencies and financial regulators, including the SEC, FinCEN, and OFAC, Silva’s efforts garnered commendation from these entities.

Josh Escovedo, the latest Shareholder addition to Buchalter, brings a wealth of legal acumen to the table. His diverse litigation practice is underscored by a focus on intellectual property, real estate, business, and sports law issues. His proficiency extends to handling breaches of contracts, shareholder disputes, defamation actions, and more. His prowess in intellectual property law is notable, as he adeptly handles trademark and copyright matters, including litigation, licensing, and acquisitions. Furthermore, Escovedo’s expertise in real estate law benefits commercial property owners, developers, and builders alike.

With these new additions, Buchalter continues to solidify its reputation as a premier legal institution, offering clients a comprehensive array of legal services. The diverse backgrounds and specialized knowledge of Agustin Ceballos, Daniel Silva, and Josh Escovedo enrich the firm’s capabilities across key practice areas. Buchalter’s commitment to excellence remains steadfast as the legal landscape evolves, making it a top choice for clients seeking exceptional representation.

