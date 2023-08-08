Biglaw

Dechert Law Firm Initiates Deferral Plan for 2024 Associates, Offering Flexibility and Incentives
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Philadelphia-based legal powerhouse Dechert is pioneering a novel approach to accommodate its incoming class of 2024 associates. The firm has introduced a deferral option, allowing summer associates slated to transition to associate roles in fall 2024 to postpone their start date by a year. Notably, Dechert is offering an enticing incentive for those who opt for this routeâ€”a $75,000 stipend if they choose to dedicate their interim year to working with nonprofit organizations.

A spokesperson for Dechert elaborated on the firm’s innovative move, stating, “While there is a spot for all should they choose to start in the fall of 2024, we created the opportunity for up to 20 summer associates to defer for a year and come back in the fall of 2025.” This approach provides a unique avenue for these aspiring legal professionals to explore alternative opportunities, pursue further studies, travel, or gain diverse experiences.

The spokesperson further emphasized the firm’s commitment to community engagement and pro bono work, revealing that the deferral plan extends to those who are interested in dedicating their deferred year to working for pro bono or not-for-profit organizations through Dechert. Participants will receive the $75,000 stipend and associated benefits in this scenario.

  
What
Where


Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

As of Monday, the summer class at Dechert comprised 85 individuals. This development was initially reported by Bloomberg Law, shedding light on Dechert’s pioneering deferral strategy.

See also: Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Dechert’s initiative to offer a deferred start date is notably the first of its kind among prominent law firms targeting the upcoming class of associates. This proactive approach aligns with the evolving dynamics of the legal landscape, wherein some firms have encountered cooling demand for legal services and consequently adjusted their operational strategies.

Associate salaries constitute a substantial expenditure for large law firms, and the adoption of deferral options could mitigate financial pressures. Notably, first-year lawyers at many prominent firms receive substantial compensation, often starting at $215,000.



Dechert‘s decision follows the precedent set by Cooley, which, in June, unveiled a similar deferral program for incoming corporate associates. These associates were presented with the choice to defer their start dates by a year, accompanied by a $100,000 stipend. Alternatively, they could commence work in January, with the possibility of being assigned to different practice groups.

Other law firms have also introduced variations of deferred start dates to adapt to the changing legal landscape. Katten Muchin Rosenman recently announced a deferral plan that shifts the start date for a portion of its incoming associate class to February 1. Likewise, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, Fenwick & West, and Perkins Coie have postponed start dates for some of their incoming lawyers, setting the commencement in January.

These adaptive strategies align with the broader trend of legal firms recalibrating their workforce and operational models to address shifts in demand for legal services. Some firms have navigated these challenges by implementing staff layoffs and restructuring. In May, Dechert announced a reduction of around 5% in its global workforce, encompassing 55 lawyers and 43 business professionals.

Join thousands of legal professionals who rely on JDJournal for instant access to critical legal news. Subscribe now!

Dechert’s deferral initiative emerges as a proactive and flexible approach to cater to the diverse needs of its incoming associate class. The offer of a stipend to support engagement with nonprofit organizations reflects the firm’s commitment to societal impact and professional development. As the legal industry continues to evolve, such innovative strategies hold the potential to reshape the traditional paths of legal career progression.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Civil Litigation Associate

USA-VA-Alexandria

DiMuroGinsberg PC, located in Old Town Alexandria, is looking to add a Civil Litigation Associate wi...

Apply now

Receptionist

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Receptionist (Bilingual – English & Spanish) is responsible for overall front of...

Apply now

Personal Injury Paralegal

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Paralegal/Litigation Secretary professional will work directly and support the Persona...

Apply now

Pre-Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Attorney will work directly with our Personal Injury department, as well as Workers...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
46
Legal News

U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
47
Biglaw

Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
75
Breaking News

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
56
Biglaw

Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
152
Breaking News

Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
58
Legal News

Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
47
Public Interest

Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
Columbia Law School Addresses Allegations of Circumventing Affirmative Action Ban with Video Submission Requirement
45
Law Students

Columbia Law School Addresses Allegations of Circumventing Affirmative Action Ban with Video Submission Requirement
Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
53
Breaking News

Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
50
Legal News

Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top