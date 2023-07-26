Law Students

New Study Reveals Surprising Confidence Trends Among Incoming Law Students
A new study conducted by University of Illinois law professor Jennifer Robbennolt and Illinois law graduate Sam Barder has shed light on the intriguing phenomenon of overconfidence among incoming law students. The study, titled “Optimistic Overconfidence: A Study of Law Student Academic Predictions,” analyzed the expectations and predictions of more than 600 surveyed students regarding their first-year class rank. The findings indicated that most students had lofty expectations, envisioning themselves landing near the top of the class after their first year.

At the beginning of their law school journey, the average incoming student believed they would end up in the top 25% of their class. An astonishing 95% of the surveyed students were confident about being in the top half of the class, while over 22% of students were even more optimistic, predicting they would rank within the top 10%. These expectations were based on students’ perception of their capabilities and past achievements, primarily excelling in their undergraduate programs.

However, the researchers made intriguing observations when the actual first-year grades were compared with the students’ initial predictions. Students who eventually found themselves in the top quarter of the class tended to slightly underestimate their final ranking. In contrast, those in the bottom quarter exhibited significant overestimation of their rank. This disparity between expectation and reality highlights the prevalence of overconfidence among law students and reflects a need for more accurate self-assessment.

  
The study delved into the possible reasons behind the optimistic outlook of incoming law students. Several factors at law schools contribute to this phenomenon. Firstly, most incoming law students come from backgrounds where they were accustomed to excelling academically, often being among the top performers in their undergraduate programs. This success history fosters a sense of confidence that may not always be commensurate with the challenges and competition at the law school level.

Secondly, the survey was conducted before the students took a law school class. This lack of familiarity with the academic environment and expectations at law school may have contributed to the students’ overestimation of their future performance.

Thirdly, the study highlights that incoming law students lack information about their peers, the tasks they will be required to perform, and the critical thinking demanded in law school. This limited knowledge further feeds into an overconfident outlook.



While overconfidence can be a double-edged sword, the study recognized that optimism plays a crucial role in motivating law students to work diligently and pursue their goals. However, the authors emphasize the importance of tempering this optimism with realistic expectations to avoid potential disappointment and disillusionment.

The study’s findings suggest that law schools should take proactive measures to assist incoming students in better predicting their academic outcomes. Students can develop more realistic expectations by providing more accurate information about the challenges and expectations of law school. Law schools should also offer strategies and support systems to help students cope with disappointment when their academic performance does not align with their initial expectations.

