Matt Durfee Joins Winston & Strawn Dallas Office
Winston & Strawn LLP, a leading international law firm, has recently made a strategic move to expand its litigation practice by welcoming Matt Durfee as a new partner in the firm’s Dallas office. The announcement comes in the wake of another significant addition to the team, with Stephanie Clouston, a seasoned litigation partner, having joined the office just a month prior.

As an experienced litigator, Matt Durfee brings a wealth of expertise and a formidable track record of appearances in federal and state courts across the United States. He handles high-stakes commercial litigation cases, particularly in the manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and telecommunications industries. Throughout his career, Matt has been at the forefront of defending numerous clients against complex product liability claims, including high-profile class actions and multidistrict litigation matters spanning various jurisdictions. Beyond these industries, he has also represented clients from diverse sectors, skillfully navigating legal issues ranging from typical breach of contract, negligence, and fraud cases to large-scale government investigations and intricate international disputes.

Matt Durfee expressed his enthusiasm about joining the firm’s Dallas office, saying, “Winston’s Dallas office boasts a strong, growing team of top-tier trial lawyers, and I am proud to join them. My complex commercial litigation experience on behalf of clients in key industries will be put to valuable use as the firm continues to represent companies that keep the Texas and national economies so vital.”

The addition of Matt Durfee to Winston & Strawn‘s Dallas office comes at a time when the firm is actively bolstering its capabilities and expanding its presence in key markets. With an impressive track record and a deep understanding of complex commercial litigation, Matt’s arrival is expected to complement the existing talent pool and contribute significantly to the firm’s continued success.

