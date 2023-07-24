Legal News

Immigration Law Firm Fragomen Delays Summer Associate Job Offers Until 2024
Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, a prominent immigration law firm, has recently confirmed its decision to defer hiring for its current summer associates until early 2024. The firm’s Chief People Officer, Salvador Malo, communicated this information via email to Law.com, shedding light on the factors influencing their hiring practices.

Malo emphasized that Fragomen‘s hiring strategy is closely aligned with the evolving needs of their clients and the dynamic changes in immigration policies worldwide. As a result, they refrain from issuing blanket offers to summer associates at the conclusion of each summer associate program. Instead, the firm extends job offers based on assessed client demands and market conditions, aiming for a more accurate and informed decision-making process.

In 2022, Fragomen extended offers to potential summer associates, but this year, they have postponed such decisions until early 2024. This delay allows the firm to gain better clarity on their clients’ requirements and navigate the complexities of the ever-changing immigration landscape more effectively.

  
Fragomen did not comment on whether they had issued job offers to summer associates after previous summer programs. Their hiring approach seems to vary based on the prevailing circumstances, adapting to the demands of the legal and immigration sectors.

Interestingly, Fragomen‘s headcount experienced significant growth last year, with a notable expansion of 20.2%. This surge in staffing levels underlines the firm’s continued success and increasing demand for its immigration services. In particular, the number of summer associates employed by the firm reached an all-time high, with a total of 76 individuals participating in the program.

As the firm navigates these periods of growth and expansion, their decision to postpone hiring decisions for current summer associates until 2024 reflects a strategic and client-centric approach. This allows Fragomen to ensure they can align their workforce with the specific needs of their clients and remain responsive to the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding immigration law.

