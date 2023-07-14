Law Students

Washburn University Unveils State-of-the-Art $33 Million Law School Building
Washburn University School of Law recently celebrated the grand opening of its highly anticipated new law school building. After two years of construction, the impressive 65,000 square feet facility now stands as a testament to the university’s commitment to providing a state-of-the-art learning environment for its law students.

Among the key features of the new building are its spacious and modern design. Boasting 12,400 square feet of usable classroom space, students will have ample room to engage in interactive and collaborative learning experiences. Additionally, the building includes 7,000 square feet dedicated to courtroom and advocacy space, providing students with realistic simulation opportunities to hone their legal skills. The law clinic, spanning 2,500 square feet, will serve as a valuable resource for students to gain practical experience while providing legal services to the community. Furthermore, the building’s expansive 11,000-square-foot library will house an extensive collection of legal resources, offering students a comprehensive research facility.

In a special tribute to one of the university’s most distinguished alumni, the new law school building has been named Robert J. Dole Hall, after former U.S. Senator Robert J. Dole. Senator Dole, who completed his undergraduate and law degrees at Washburn University in 1952, was an exceptional individual known for his remarkable achievements and dedication to public service. The Washburn University Board of Regents unanimously approved the decision to honor Senator Dole by bestowing his name upon the new building.

  
While the building itself bears the name of Senator Dole, the law school’s academic unit will continue to be recognized as the Washburn University School of Law. This distinction serves to preserve the school’s rich history and identity while paying tribute to Senator Dole’s outstanding contributions.

Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, President of Washburn University, expressed her pride in Senator Dole’s association with the institution. She highlighted his embodiment of Washburn’s motto, “non nobis solum,” meaning “not for ourselves alone,” throughout his lifetime of service and leadership. Senator Dole’s passing in 2021, just shy of his 100th birthday, adds to the significance of this dedication, emphasizing the importance of honoring his legacy.

The new Robert J. Dole Hall stands as a symbol of Washburn University‘s commitment to excellence in legal education and its recognition of the outstanding achievements of its alumni. With its cutting-edge facilities and resources, the building will undoubtedly inspire and empower future legal professionals, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers while honoring the remarkable legacy of Senator Robert J. Dole.



