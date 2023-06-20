Renowned Alumnus Bryan Freedman Makes Generous Gift to McGeorge School of Law

Renowned litigator Bryan Freedman, an esteemed alumnus of the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law, recently made a significant commitment that reflects his long-standing aspiration to support aspiring entertainment law professionals. Graduating in 1990, Freedman has enjoyed a successful legal career spanning over 32 years.



Freedman’s commitment entails establishing a scholarship for law students passionate about pursuing careers in the field of entertainment law. This noble idea has been close to Freedman’s heart since the early days of his legal journey. “I always wanted to do something for the school. I knew that if there was a way to help students with their tuition or to help get them through law school, I wanted to help,” shared Freedman.



In 1997, Freedman co-founded the prestigious law firm Freedman + Taitelman, LLP in Los Angeles, alongside his law partner, Michael A. Taitelman. With a remarkable track record, Freedman has gained extensive experience in diverse legal domains, including entertainment, business, copyright, employment, online, real estate, and sports law. His clientele boasts a roster of notable entertainers, actors, writers, television studios, media and production companies, talent agencies, entertainment executives, and business management firms.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Among the high-profile individuals Freedman has represented are Seth Rogen, Julia Roberts, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Harrison, Gabrielle Union, Michael Jackson, Quentin Tarantino, and Mariah Carey. His exceptional legal skills and reputation have earned him recognition as a “super lawyer.”

Don’t leave money on the table. Make sure you’re earning what you’re worth by checking out LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Freedman attributes his success to the valuable education he received at McGeorge School of Law and the guidance of his professors. “I’d heard amazing things about the school. When I met the professors there, it felt like they really took an interest in me as a person,” Freedman acknowledged. Unlike other institutions where students can feel like mere numbers, Freedman felt a genuine investment from the McGeorge faculty in understanding his aspirations and supporting his goals.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

The commitment to establishing the scholarship for aspiring entertainment law professionals demonstrates Freedman’s desire to give back to his alma mater and create opportunities for future generations of students. Freedman aims to empower and nurture the next wave of talented individuals in the field by alleviating the financial burden of tuition and supporting students throughout their legal education.



The scholarship signifies Freedman’s generosity and highlights philanthropy’s transformative power in legal education. Through this scholarship, McGeorge School of Law will be able to attract and support driven individuals who share Freedman’s passion for entertainment law, fostering a diverse and talented pool of legal professionals in the industry.



The impact of Freedman’s commitment extends far beyond financial assistance. It inspires current and future McGeorge students, illustrating the potential for success and the importance of giving back to their alma mater. Freedman’s dedication to supporting aspiring entertainment law professionals sets a precedent for others in the legal community, encouraging them to contribute to the growth and development of legal education.



The McGeorge School of Law community deeply thanks Bryan Freedman for his exceptional commitment and generosity. The establishment of this scholarship will undoubtedly make a lasting impact on the lives and careers of numerous law students, ensuring that Freedman’s legacy of excellence and support endures for years to come.



As Bryan Freedman continues to thrive as a leading litigator and advocate for his clients, his dedication to McGeorge School of Law serves as a testament to the transformative power of legal education and the profound influence it can have on aspiring lawyers. With each success, Freedman carries the lessons learned and the support received from his alma mater, shaping the legal profession’s future and leaving an indelible mark on the field of entertainment law.



Your rating can make a difference! Take a moment to rate this article and help us serve you better in the future.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More