Former Quinn Emanuel Partner Transitions to Traffic Court Judge and Thrives as ‘Zoom Master
Stephen Swedlow, once a managing partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s Chicago office, has embarked on a remarkable career shift. He left the lucrative world of law behind to serve as a judge in Cook County, Illinois, with an annual salary of approximately $215,000. Bloomberg Law recently featured an insightful story detailing Swedlow’s transition and his unique journey into public service.

Having risen through the ranks to become a managing partner at one of the most prestigious law firms, Swedlow’s decision to pursue a judicial role reflects a deep sense of purpose and the desire to make a meaningful impact in the legal system. His campaign for the judicial seat was entirely self-funded, with an investment of around $950,000, demonstrating his commitment and determination.

During his initial six months on the bench, Swedlow primarily presided over traffic court violations and conducted trials related to cases involving driving under the influence. However, his expertise has not been limited to traffic matters alone. Recently promoted to the municipal department, Swedlow now handles a wide range of cases, including civil lawsuits with damages up to $30,000, evictions, credit card collections, and various other civil disputes.

  
What
Where


The transition from a law practice to a judge’s role has presented Swedlow with a whole new set of challenges and responsibilities. In an interview with Bloomberg Law, he expressed the stark differences he has encountered in his new position. As a practicing attorney, administrative details were often handled by associates, but as a judge, Swedlow now finds himself organizing Zoom meetings, creating breakout rooms, and mastering the intricacies of virtual court proceedings. With a touch of humor, he refers to himself as a “Zoom master” and acknowledges the steep learning curve involved in adapting to the digital courtroom environment.

Swedlow’s decision to pursue a career in public service was driven by his personal aspirations and the desire to move beyond financial benchmarks. Setting a specific target for his earnings, he resolved to leave the law practice once that goal was achieved. However, upon reaching that milestone, he set his sights higher and ultimately decided to make the transition to the judiciary. Reflecting on this mindset, Swedlow comments on the tendency of individuals to continually adjust their financial aspirations, often chasing ever-increasing numbers.

While Swedlow currently presides over cases in the municipal department, his long-term ambition is to be transferred to the law division, where complex civil trials take place. His ultimate goal is to preside over jury trials on a daily basis, as he believes it to be the perfect blend of theatricality and intellectual pursuit. However, this transition may take several years to materialize, as the process involves various factors and considerations.

Swedlow’s career switch serves as a testament to his commitment to public service and the pursuit of professional fulfillment beyond financial gains. His journey from a prominent law firm partner to a judge highlights the transformative power of embracing new challenges and seizing opportunities for personal growth. With his newfound expertise in virtual proceedings and his passion for presiding over jury trials, Swedlow’s contribution to the Cook County judiciary promises to be both impactful and inspiring.



