Ethics Complaint Calls for Discipline of Lawyer Over Inappropriate Behavior with Staff in Courthouse

A lawyer from Skokie, Illinois, named Robert Edward Lewin, has found himself in hot water after allegations of flirtatious and inappropriate behavior towards staff members at a courthouse law library and cafeteria in Will County. An ethics complaint has been filed, urging disciplinary action against Lewin for his actions. The complaint, dated June 23, claims that Lewin persisted with his inappropriate conduct even after receiving a warning from court administrators.



The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission initiated an investigation after an employee lodged a complaint in March 2021, accusing Lewin of sexual harassment. The employee alleged that Lewin had asked female colleagues out on dates, made comments about their scent and appearance, including remarks like “you smell really good” and “you look good enough to eat.”



Further allegations emerged, suggesting that Lewin engaged in personal conversations with a library employee and left candy at her workstation. Additionally, he was accused of approaching another employee from behind, patting her on the head, and running his hand through her hair. A sheriff’s deputy during the incident reportedly warned Lewin against such behavior, stating, “Don’t ever let me see you do anything like that again!”



In April 2021, court administrators met with Lewin to address the allegations. They questioned him about whether he had ever asked female opposing counsel if his client would receive better treatment if he argued or flirted with them. Allegedly, Lewin responded by stating that he occasionally inquired whether begging or flirting would be more effective.

Administrators also confronted Lewin about whether he had made inappropriate comments to female staff members or attorneys at the courthouse. One such remark allegedly included Lewin telling a woman, “Nice dress, but it would look better on my floor.” In response, Lewin purportedly admitted to complimenting women on their attire but claimed he only suggested it would look better if it were off.



Despite receiving the warning letter, Lewin’s behavior did not improve. It was reported that he responded aggressively to an employee who informed him that he needed to fill out additional forms for scheduling a court appearance, telling them to “eat shit and die.” Furthermore, Lewin allegedly asked another employee out for dinner and made an inappropriate comment about a judicial extern, stating, “If I were 55 years younger, I would get with her.”



In light of the new allegations, the chief judge of the court issued an order restricting Lewin’s access within the courthouse. As per the order, Lewin is now only allowed in courtrooms when representing clients and in the clerk’s office for filing paperwork.



The ethics complaint against Lewin seeks disciplinary action for his inappropriate behavior, including the incident involving the staff member’s hair and his conduct following the warning letter. However, Lewin has denied any wrongdoing. In an interview with the ABA Journal, he insisted that, except for the incident where he patted a staff member’s head, he does not believe he did anything inappropriate or sexually harassed anyone. Lewin attributes the accusations against him to a generation gap and differing interpretations of appropriate behavior.



Lewin, who has been practicing law since 1974, defended his actions. He claimed that the hair touch was done in a friendly manner and that he never engaged in any inappropriate touching. While he admitted to asking out a staff member, he asserted that he respected her decision when she showed disinterest. Regarding the remark about the judicial extern, Lewin argued that his advanced age should have made it evident that he was not serious about pursuing a relationship.



As the case unfolds, the legal community awaits the outcome of the ethics complaint, and Lewin’s future hangs in the balance. The allegations against him highlight the importance of maintaining professionalism and respect within the legal profession, irrespective of generational differences or personal beliefs.



