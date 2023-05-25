Federal Judge Emphasizes Professional Conduct, Rejecting Playground Atmosphere in Courtroom

In a recent order denying motions from both sides in a business dispute, Senior U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez of the District of Colorado took a moment to address the concerning conduct displayed by the lawyers involved. Judge Martinez made it clear that he would not tolerate any further unprofessional behavior, stating that he would not “sit idly by in the face of further mudslinging.” The judge’s remarks remind attorneys about the importance of maintaining professionalism and avoiding contentious behavior in the courtroom.



Judge Martinez expressed his disappointment with the ongoing conduct of the attorneys, describing it as a “disturbing trend” in the case. He emphasized that lawyers are officers of the court and should recognize the significant difference between zealous advocacy and recalcitrance. In his order, the judge denied a “motion to show authority” that he deemed a late-filed motion for summary judgment. Additionally, he rejected a motion to disqualify one of the lawyers involved, as it was filed more than a year after the allegedly conflicted lawyer had entered the case.



One of the troubling aspects of the attorneys’ conduct highlighted by Judge Martinez was their repeated accusations against each other, which only served to escalate tensions. The inability of the lawyers to engage in meaningful and constructive discussions led a magistrate judge to issue an order requiring them to record their meetings and submit the recordings in case of discovery disputes. In response to the motion to disqualify, the lawyer who was the subject of the motion retaliated by filing a motion to disqualify the opposing counsel, further exacerbating the contentious atmosphere.



An email exchange related to discovery disputes between plaintiffs’ lawyer Joshua Lax and defense counsel Rachel Crockett also caught the judge’s attention. Lax expressed his firm’s shock at the “tenor and content” of Crockett’s communications and characterized her earlier email as “oddly contentious and disingenuous.” In response, Crockett expressed sadness at the “tenor and tone” of Lax’s email and deemed his offer of a relationship “reset” as “disingenuous.” Judge Martinez found this email exchange to be excessively contentious and personally aggressive, likening it to a schoolyard argument.

Expressing his concern over the contentiousness displayed by the attorneys, Judge Martinez issued a warning. He cautioned that any further unprofessional conduct could result in him lodging a complaint with the district court’s Committee on Conduct, potentially leading to various sanctions. The judge emphasized that such behavior was unacceptable and not befitting of a courtroom environment.



According to his LinkedIn profile, Joshua Lax, an attorney with DiCello Levitt Gutzler in New York, was one of the lawyers involved in the case. However, his name is no longer listed on the firm’s website, and inquiries made to the firm indicated that he no longer works there. Attempts to reach Lax for comment were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.



Judge Martinez’s remarks serve as a reminder to legal professionals about the expectations of professionalism and decorum within the legal system. Attorneys are expected to maintain a respectful and civil approach, focusing on the merits of the case rather than engaging in personal attacks or contentious behavior. The judge’s warning underscores the serious consequences that may follow if attorneys fail to adhere to these principles.



As the business dispute case progresses, it remains to be seen whether the attorneys involved will heed Judge Martinez’s admonishment and adjust their conduct accordingly. The judge’s emphasis on professionalism serves as a vital reminder to all legal practitioners that the courtroom is not a playground and that the highest standards of professionalism should always be upheld.



