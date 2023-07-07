Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day

A young lawyer, defending a businessman in a lawsuit, feared he was losing the case and asked his senior partner if he should send a box of cigars to the judge to curry favor.
The senior partner was horrified. “The judge is an honorable man,” he said, “If you do that, I guarantee you’ll lose the case!”
Eventually, the judge ruled in the young lawyers favor.
“Aren’t you glad you didn’t send those cigars?” the senior partner asked.
“Oh, I did send them,” the younger lawyer replied. “I just enclosed my opponents business card with them.”