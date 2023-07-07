Legal Jokes

Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A young lawyer, defending a businessman in a lawsuit, feared he was losing the case and asked his senior partner if he should send a box of cigars to the judge to curry favor.

The senior partner was horrified. “The judge is an honorable man,” he said, “If you do that, I guarantee you’ll lose the case!”

Eventually, the judge ruled in the young lawyers favor.

  
What
Where


“Aren’t you glad you didn’t send those cigars?” the senior partner asked.

“Oh, I did send them,” the younger lawyer replied. “I just enclosed my opponents business card with them.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Real Estate Paralegal

USA-NJ-Piscataway

We are looking for an experienced Real Estate Paralegal to join our team. The successful candidate w...

Apply now

3+ year Commercial and Property Attorney

USA-FL-Brandon

3+ Year Commercial/Property Litigation Associate Attorney _____________________ The Breton Law...

Apply now

Paralegal/Case Manager

USA-FL-Vero Beach

Our firm is searching for a full-time pre-litigation Paralegal/Case Manager to join our Ve...

Apply now

Legal Secretary/Paralegal

USA-VA-Fairfax

Description Paralegal for Fairfax Law Firm; 3+ years Civil litigation experience a must with fede...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Family Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family associate attorney with 2...

Apply Now

Probate Litigation Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Houston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a probate litigation attorney with...

Apply Now

Attorney at Law

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of our client seeks attorney at law with 1-5 years of experience, including qualified...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Shearman Real Estate Finance Partner Leaves Amid Impending Merger
54
Biglaw

Shearman Real Estate Finance Partner Leaves Amid Impending Merger
Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
43
Biglaw

Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
Law Firms Seek AI Experts to Meet Growing Client Demands for Efficiency
31
Legal Technology News

Law Firms Seek AI Experts to Meet Growing Client Demands for Efficiency
Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys
101
Breaking News

Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys
Boston University Law Students Encouraged to Prioritize Therapy Amidst Recent Supreme Court Rulings
40
Home

Boston University Law Students Encouraged to Prioritize Therapy Amidst Recent Supreme Court Rulings
Key UK Partners Depart Shearman & Sterling Ahead of Allen & Overy Merger
55
Breaking News

Key UK Partners Depart Shearman & Sterling Ahead of Allen & Overy Merger
Professor Exposing the ‘Law School Scam’ Launches Title VII Lawsuit
27
Law Students

Professor Exposing the ‘Law School Scam’ Launches Title VII Lawsuit
Legal Professional Sentenced for Concealing Bankruptcy Assets in Trust Account
27
Legal Ethics

Legal Professional Sentenced for Concealing Bankruptcy Assets in Trust Account
Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
39
Biglaw

Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms
491
Legal Technology News

Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top