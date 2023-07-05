Law Students

Stephen Miller Cautions Schools of Lawsuit Risks for Disregarding Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ruling
Stephen Miller, the former White House adviser and current president of America First Legal, has warned law schools across the United States about potential lawsuits if they choose to disregard the recent Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action. Miller’s nonprofit organization recently sent letters to the deans of 200 law schools, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the court’s decision.

In a video posted on Twitter, Miller expressed the organization’s position, stating, “If they tried to violate, circumvent or bypass, subvert or otherwise program around that ruling, we are going to take them to court. We are going to hold them to account.” The Supreme Court’s ruling invalidated admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, stating that these practices did not align with the equal protection guarantee outlined in the 14th Amendment.

To ensure compliance, Miller’s organization has demanded an immediate end to any practices that violate the Supreme Court’s ruling. In a letter addressed to John F. Manning, the dean of Harvard Law School, Miller conveyed the potential consequences should the institution fail to comply or attempt to circumvent the ruling. The letter also warned against developing admissions schemes that might achieve discriminatory outcomes through pretext or proxy, emphasizing that such actions would constitute illegal conduct.

  
While Harvard officials have committed to obeying the ruling, affirming their determination to preserve their core values in accordance with the court’s precedent, Miller’s organization remains prepared to defend the rights of individuals adversely affected by unlawful practices. Gene Hamilton, Vice President and general counsel of America First Legal expressed the organization’s commitment to protecting the rights of Americans harmed by discriminatory practices, highlighting the negative impact of such practices on legal academia and subsequent generations of lawyers.

Hamilton further criticized the discriminatory practices observed in law schools, emphasizing the need for equal treatment under the law. He expressed concern that these practices undermine the rule of law and hinder lawyers’ ability to advocate for their clients and speak truth to power.

The warning from Stephen Miller and America First Legal comes in the wake of a landmark Supreme Court ruling, marking a significant development in the ongoing affirmative action debate. By addressing law schools specifically, Miller’s organization seeks to hold educational institutions accountable for any potential attempts to subvert or ignore the court’s decision.

The implications of this warning extend beyond the immediate legal sphere. It underscores the importance of upholding equal protection guarantees and ensuring fairness in the admissions processes of educational institutions. The Supreme Court’s ruling serves as a precedent that carries substantial weight and requires compliance from all institutions to promote a more inclusive and equitable society.



As this story continues to unfold, it remains crucial for law schools and other educational institutions to carefully consider the Supreme Court’s ruling and its implications. Adhering to the principles of equal protection and non-discrimination is not only a legal requirement but also a moral imperative. By doing so, these institutions can contribute to fostering a more just and inclusive society, where individuals are granted equal opportunities regardless of their background.

