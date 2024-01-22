Law Students

Concerns Rise Among Law School Admissions Officers Over Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ban
In a recent survey conducted by test prep company Kaplan, most law school admissions officers have expressed significant concerns regarding the potential decrease in diversity among law students following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ban on race-conscious admissions at colleges and universities in June. The ruling, which effectively prohibits affirmative action policies, has prompted worries among 54% of the 85 admissions officers surveyed, who indicated they are “very concerned” about the impact on law student diversity. Another 33% expressed being “somewhat concerned,” while 13% maintained a neutral or uncertain stance.

Mixed Optimism Regarding Admitting Diverse Classes

Despite overarching concerns about the broader impact of diversity, law school admissions officers demonstrated a degree of optimism regarding their institutions. Only 21% expressed being “very concerned” about the ruling affecting their ability to admit a racially diverse student body. Meanwhile, 38% reported being “somewhat concerned” about the potential limitations of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Positive Diversity Trends Amidst Concerns

Amit Schlesinger, Kaplanâ€™s executive director of legal and government programs, noted some positive diversity indicators amid the concerns. The fall 2023 entering class marked a historic high in racial diversity, with 40% of students of color. Additionally, the current applicant pool for fall 2024 admission reflects a historical high of 43% students of color, showcasing a nearly 7% increase in minority applicants compared to the previous year, according to data from the Law School Admission Council.

Impending Challenges and the End of a Trend

Despite these positive signals, Schlesinger anticipates challenges in maintaining this upward trend. He pointed out that the three-year trend of increased racial diversity among enrolled law students will likely halt in the fall due to the constraints imposed by the Supreme Courtâ€™s ruling. Schlesinger acknowledges that law schools will strive to navigate these challenges while adhering to the ruling, emphasizing the delicate balance they must strike in maintaining diversity without violating legal constraints.

