Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys

Paul Hastings, a prominent law firm, is facing a lawsuit alleging malpractice by a California biotechnology company. The company, Redwood Liquidating Co., claims that the firm’s lawyers mishandled their efforts to remove the company’s founder from the board, resulting in significant financial losses and ultimately leading to bankruptcy.
According to a complaint filed on June 30 in Los Angeles, Redwood Liquidating Co. asserts that it hired Paul Hastings in early 2021 with the objective of implementing corporate governance reforms that would sideline the company’s founder, Hesaam Esfandyarpour, and allow for new leadership to guide the company’s commercialization efforts. This plan included appointing a new CEO and three independent directors to the board, as per consent drafted by Paul Hastings.
However, complications arose when the Delaware Chancery Court deemed the consents invalid after Esfandyarpour filed a lawsuit. Consequently, the newly appointed directors were found to have not been validly appointed. The litigation surrounding the invalid consents drained Redwood’s remaining cash reserves, creating investor concerns about the board’s legitimacy and disrupting financing opportunities. These unfavorable circumstances eventually led to the company’s closure and subsequent bankruptcy filing in July 2022, necessitating the liquidation of its assets.
In response to the lawsuit, Paul Hastings issued a statement via email asserting that the claims are baseless. The firm firmly rejects Redwood’s attempt to attribute blame for the company’s bankruptcy and failure onto its former legal counsel. Paul Hastings expresses its readiness to defend itself in court against the allegations.
This is not the only legal challenge currently faced by Paul Hastings. The firm is also dealing with conflict of interest claims from another client, The Coca-Cola Co., in a separate lawsuit taking place in federal court in Orlando, Florida. Coca-Cola seeks to disqualify Paul Hastings from representing a beverage cooling company that is suing Coca-Cola for over $100 million, citing an alleged breach of contract.
Redwood is being represented by California-based law firms Lesnick Prince & Pappas and Binder & Schwartz in the lawsuit against Paul Hastings. In the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware, Redwood is represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Richards, Layton & Finger.
The outcome of this lawsuit against Paul Hastings will have significant implications for both the law firm and the biotechnology industry. As the legal proceedings unfold, industry observers will be closely watching to see how the court addresses the allegations of malpractice and assesses the impact of the firm’s actions on Redwood’s financial well-being. Additionally, the conflict of interest claims raised by Coca-Cola against Paul Hastings further highlights the legal challenges faced by the firm.
It remains to be seen how these legal battles will ultimately unfold and their consequences for Paul Hastings. As the case progresses through the court system, the legal community will be closely monitoring the developments, considering the potential impact on professional responsibility and the reputation of the firm.
This is the case of Redwood Liquidating Co. vs Paul Hastings, Cal. Super. Ct., No. 23ST-CV-15242, complaint filed 6/30/23.
