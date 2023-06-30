Law Students

Supreme Court Invalidates Race-Conscious Admissions Policies at Harvard and University of North Carolina
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Supreme Court has declared race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina unconstitutional, citing the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by the court’s conservative majority, stated that eliminating racial discrimination requires completely eradicating race-based admissions. While the court has previously allowed limited consideration of race, Roberts emphasized that such programs must adhere to strict scrutiny, avoid racial stereotypes, and eventually come to an end. Unfortunately, respondents’ admissions systems failed to meet these criteria.

Chief Justice Roberts highlighted that race-conscious admissions have had unintended consequences, leading to a decline in Asian American admissions and viewing race as a negative factor for this group. Moreover, he criticized the perpetuation of a “pernicious stereotype” that Black students possess unique qualities that white individuals do not. However, the court acknowledged that race could still be a valid consideration if applicants discussed its impact on their lives, such as experiences with discrimination or sources of inspiration.

The implications of this landmark decision are vast, as according to Harvard’s brief, approximately 40% of all U.S. universities currently factor race into their admissions processes. The ruling has sparked mixed reactions, with supporters of affirmative action expressing concern that it represents a significant setback in addressing racial disparities in education.

  
What
Where


See also: Law Schools Shaping the Future Amid Affirmative Action Uncertainty

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor expressed her dismay at the decision, arguing that it rolls back decades of progress and restricts the limited use of race in college admissions to achieve vital benefits. Similarly, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson defended race-conscious admissions, pointing to ongoing “gulf-sized race-based gaps” in health, wealth, and well-being perpetuated across generations. She asserted that holistic, race-based admission programs are justified in attempting to address these disparities.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The group Students for Fair Admissions brought the case before the Supreme Court, which contended that Harvard’s program violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, prohibiting discrimination in programs that receive federal financial assistance. The group also argued that the University of North Carolina’s admissions program, being a public university, violated the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

Notably, the court clarified in a footnote that discrimination that violates the equal protection clause also contravenes Title VI. The American Bar Association (ABA) President, Deborah Enix-Ross, released a statement expressing concern over the ruling. The ABA has historically supported affirmative action and the consideration of race as one of many factors in law school admissions. Enix-Ross stressed the importance of finding alternative ways to create diverse and talented student bodies, especially in law schools, where a diverse bench and bar play crucial roles in minimizing implicit bias and fostering public trust in the rule of law.



The ABA had urged the Supreme Court to uphold its 2003 decision in Grutter v. Bollinger, which recognized that colleges and universities could use race as one factor in admissions decisions. While the recent ruling does not expressly overturn Grutter or prohibit all race-based affirmative action, it severely restricts universities’ ability to consider race in their admissions processes.

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) expressed deep disappointment with the decision in its statement. The LSAC is committed to expanding access to legal education and supporting member law schools in their efforts to advance law and justice through holistic admission processes that consider the entire applicant.

The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina has significant implications for college admissions policies across the United States. The ruling brings into question the future of affirmative action and may prompt universities to seek alternative methods for promoting diversity while adhering to constitutional guidelines.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Patent Partner for software, electrical, and electro-mechanical arts (100% Work From Home)

USA-IL-Chicago

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a registered patent attorney with  experience in the softwa...

Apply now

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-DE-Dover

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

Real Estate Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-TX-Houston

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-PA-Reading

Pay $20 - $30 an hour Job Type Full-time Shift and Schedule Monday to Friday Mid-S...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
35
Legal News

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
60
Legal News

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
47
Biglaw

Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
40
Legal News

SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
40
Biglaw

Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
51
Biglaw

Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
34
Legal News

Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
45
Lawyers

Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
114
Biglaw

Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
148
Biglaw

Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top