Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
Paul Hastings, a prominent law firm, announced on Wednesday that it has recruited two accomplished partners specializing in fintech and payments from Perkins Coie. The addition includes Josh Boehm and Dana Syracuse, both based in New York. Syracuse, who previously held the position of firmwide co-chair of the fintech industry group and co-leader of the blockchain, digital assets, and custody team at Perkins Coie, brings extensive experience and leadership to the table.

Law firms have been actively expanding their fintech and cryptocurrency-related practice groups as the sector grows and the regulatory landscape becomes increasingly complex. The hiring of Boehm and Syracuse signifies Paul Hastings’ strategic move to strengthen its capabilities in these areas. However, the firm did suffer some losses in the past, with two fintech lawyers departing for Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in March, and another partner specializing in fintech and cryptocurrencies joining Jenner & Block in April. Nonetheless, Paul Hastings has been proactive in attracting top talent, with Allen & Overy and Womble Bond Dickinson also successfully recruiting notable fintech leaders from rival firms throughout the year.

Dana Syracuse, known for her expertise in advising clients on corporate and regulatory matters within the blockchain, fintech, e-commerce, and financial services sectors, previously served as associate general counsel for the New York State Department of Financial Services. During her tenure, Syracuse played a vital role in managing various strategic initiatives, including drafting the state’s BitLicense virtual currency regulations, chartering virtual currency exchanges, and implementing a cybersecurity examination process. Paul Hastings highlights Syracuse’s invaluable experience and knowledge in these critical areas.

  
Josh Boehm, the other partner joining Paul Hastings, focuses on regulatory and commercial matters relating to fintech and blockchain. He specializes in assisting digital asset companies in obtaining special-purpose bank and trust charters. Additionally, Boehm provides expert advice to companies exploring the potential of digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Perkins Coie, the law firm from which Boehm and Syracuse have departed, has not yet provided any comment on the recent developments.

In a separate move earlier this month, David Sewell, a regulatory partner at Perkins Coie, left the firm to join Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Sewell, who has significant experience working with financial institutions and fintech companies, will continue to contribute his expertise in his new role.

With the addition of Boehm and Syracuse, Paul Hastings aims to fortify its position in the fintech and payments space. The firm recognizes the immense potential of these sectors and the need for comprehensive legal counsel as technology continues to transform the financial landscape. By attracting top-tier talent like Boehm and Syracuse, Paul Hastings demonstrates its commitment to providing exceptional legal services to clients navigating the complex world of fintech and payments.



As the fintech industry evolves and regulatory requirements evolve alongside it, law firms play a crucial role in guiding clients through the legal complexities and ensuring compliance. The recruitment of seasoned partners from reputable firms like Perkins Coie strengthens Paul Hastings’ ability to meet the diverse needs of its clients in this rapidly changing field.

In conclusion, Paul Hastings has made strategic additions to its fintech and payments practice by welcoming Josh Boehm and Dana Syracuse to its team. Their expertise and experience in fintech, blockchain, and digital assets will bolster the firm’s ability to serve clients effectively and navigate the complex regulatory landscape. With the fintech sector experiencing significant growth, the move signals Paul Hastings’ commitment to staying at the forefront of legal services in this dynamic and evolving industry.

