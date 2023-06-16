Breaking News

Landmark U.S. Supreme Court Ruling Grants Justice Department Authority to Dismiss Whistleblower Cases
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the power of the Justice Department to unilaterally dismiss lawsuits brought under the False Claims Act. This law enables whistleblowers to sue businesses on behalf of the government, seeking to recover taxpayer money obtained through fraudulent activities while providing them with a portion of any recovered funds. The 8-1 ruling, authored by Justice Elena Kagan, supported a lower court’s decision to allow the Justice Department to dismiss a lawsuit filed against a unit of UnitedHealth Group Inc by former employee Jesse Polansky, who alleged wrongdoing.

Polansky challenged the Justice Department’s ability to dismiss whistleblower lawsuits when the government initially declined to intervene. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia had previously upheld the dismissal of Polansky’s 2012 lawsuit, which accused UnitedHealth’s Executive Health Resources unit of defrauding Medicare by falsely certifying medically necessary hospital admissions for the government health insurance program targeting individuals aged 65 and older.

Justice Kagan’s opinion clarified that the government has the authority to seek dismissal of False Claims Act actions over a whistleblower’s objection as long as it intervenes in the litigation at any point, be it from the outset or later in the process. However, Justice Clarence Thomas dissented from the majority opinion.

  
What
Where


According to data from the Justice Department, whistleblower cases brought under the False Claims Act have resulted in substantial recoveries, amounting to $48.2 billion from 1987 to 2021. The majority of these recoveries came from cases in which the government intervened and took over, while cases pursued solely by whistleblowers accounted for $3.5 billion during the same period.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with the best legal talent in the industry.

Business groups, including the influential U.S. Chamber of Commerce, argue that the low success rate of cases without government intervention underscores the Justice Department’s need to exercise its power to dismiss meritless lawsuits. This practice has been increasingly employed since a 2018 policy was implemented during the administration of former President Donald Trump, aimed at seeking the dismissal of lawsuits lacking merit or considered “parasitic” by the government.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In 2019, the Justice Department moved to dismiss Polansky’s lawsuit, citing various concerns, such as the burdensome nature of document production requests. UnitedHealth’s Executive Health Resources unit denied any wrongdoing and contended that the department possessed the right to dismiss the case despite Polansky’s objections.

This ruling follows another significant decision by the Supreme Court on June 1, in which the justices unanimously supported whistleblowers in their efforts to revive lawsuits targeting pharmacy operators accused of knowingly overbilling government health insurance programs for prescription drugs at the expense of taxpayers.



The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling reinforces the authority of the Justice Department to dismiss whistleblower lawsuits filed under the False Claims Act. The decision carries implications for whistleblower protections and the recovery of taxpayer funds in cases involving false claims. As legal developments continue to shape the landscape, it is crucial to monitor how this ruling may impact the willingness of whistleblowers to come forward and the enforcement of government accountability in combating fraud and fraudulent activities.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Attorney

USA-NY-Garden City

We are a law firm specializing in matrimonial and family law seeking an experienced associate. Ca...

Apply now

Paralegal - Probate

USA-OR-Eugene

Mid-size law firm seeks a full-time probate paralegal with experience in a law office. Our professio...

Apply now

Transactional Tax Partner with Big Law Experience (100% work from home)

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Culhane Meadows is seeking a seasoned tax attorney with at least 8 years of practice in general...

Apply now

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-NY-New York City

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Junior Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of our client seeks an experienced junior associate attorney. The candidate wil...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
34
Biglaw

Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
33
Breaking News

Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
79
Legal News

Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
35
Law Students

CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
Diverse Students Get Valuable Externship Opportunity at Wilmington Law Firm
28
Biglaw

Diverse Students Get Valuable Externship Opportunity at Wilmington Law Firm
BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
48
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
55
Breaking News

Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
31
Breaking News

Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
30
Biglaw

Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
118
Breaking News

Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top