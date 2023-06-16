Legal News

Nusrat Choudhury Becomes First Muslim Female Federal Judge Confirmed by U.S. Senate
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Nusrat Choudhury, a prominent civil rights lawyer, has made history as the first Bangladeshi-American and female Muslim federal judge in the United States. The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed her nomination to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Thursday, with a vote of 50-49. Choudhury, who currently serves as the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Illinois, brings a wealth of experience in racial justice and national security issues to her new role on the federal bench.

Choudhury’s confirmation marks a significant milestone for diversity and representation in the judiciary system. Born to Bangladeshi parents, she is breaking barriers and paving the way for others from similar backgrounds to pursue careers in the legal field. Her appointment showcases the commitment of the U.S. government to fostering inclusivity and ensuring that the judiciary reflects the nation’s rich diversity.

Before joining the ACLU of Illinois, Choudhury dedicated a significant portion of her professional career to the national ACLU. She focused on advocating for racial justice and addressing national security concerns during her tenure there. From 2018 to 2020, she served as the deputy director of the organization’s racial justice program, contributing to its efforts in advancing equality and combating discrimination.

  
What
Where


President Joe Biden nominated Choudhury for the federal bench in January 2022, recognizing her exceptional legal acumen and commitment to upholding justice. As a civil rights litigator, she has demonstrated her ability to approach legal issues with integrity, professionalism, and a deep respect for the rule of law. In a statement, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer expressed confidence in Choudhury, emphasizing her readiness to administer justice fairly and impartially.

Connect with qualified, experienced attorneys by submitting your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

However, Choudhury’s confirmation process was not without challenges. Some Senate Republicans expressed concerns after she gave inconsistent answers regarding comments she may have made at a 2015 event at Princeton University. These comments allegedly addressed the issue of police killings of unarmed Black men. Choudhury later clarified her position in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, stating that the reported statement was inconsistent with her profound respect for law enforcement.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Choudhury’s professional background also includes clerkships with esteemed judges. She served as a clerk for a judge on the Southern District of New York trial court, gaining valuable insight into the workings of the federal judiciary. Additionally, she clerked for the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals, which handles cases from federal courts in New York, Connecticut, and Vermont.

President Biden’s appointment of Choudhury follows his historic nomination of U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi, who became the first Muslim judge in U.S. history. Quraishi’s confirmation to the New Jersey federal trial court took place in 2021, marking another step toward increased diversity and representation within the judiciary system.



Nusrat Choudhury’s confirmation as the first Bangladeshi-American and female Muslim federal judge in the United States is a momentous occasion. Her extensive experience in civil rights advocacy and her commitment to justice and equality make her a valuable addition to the federal bench. Choudhury’s appointment underscores the importance of diverse perspectives in shaping legal decisions and reinforces the principles of fairness and inclusivity within the U.S. justice system. As she embarks on this historic role, Choudhury is poised to leave a lasting impact on the legal profession and inspire future generations of aspiring lawyers from underrepresented communities.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Attorney

USA-NY-Garden City

We are a law firm specializing in matrimonial and family law seeking an experienced associate. Ca...

Apply now

Paralegal - Probate

USA-OR-Eugene

Mid-size law firm seeks a full-time probate paralegal with experience in a law office. Our professio...

Apply now

Transactional Tax Partner with Big Law Experience (100% work from home)

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Culhane Meadows is seeking a seasoned tax attorney with at least 8 years of practice in general...

Apply now

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-NY-New York City

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Junior Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of our client seeks an experienced junior associate attorney. The candidate wil...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
34
Biglaw

Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
33
Breaking News

Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
79
Legal News

Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
35
Law Students

CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
Diverse Students Get Valuable Externship Opportunity at Wilmington Law Firm
28
Biglaw

Diverse Students Get Valuable Externship Opportunity at Wilmington Law Firm
BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
48
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
55
Breaking News

Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
31
Breaking News

Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
30
Biglaw

Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
118
Breaking News

Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top