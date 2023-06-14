Former Judge Strikes Deal with Prosecutors to Avoid Computer Trespassing Charges

Former Judge Kathryn Schrader from Gwinnett County, Georgia, has recently reached a favorable pretrial diversion deal with state prosecutors. The agreement, if fulfilled, will lead to the dismissal of charges lodged against her, which alleged that she allowed unauthorized individuals to access county computers. The development comes as Schrader awaits retrial after the initial trial ended in a deadlock on the charges, including felony computer trespassing and tampering with evidence, as reported by Law360.



The allegations against Schrader stem from claims that she permitted external experts to access county computers to investigate potential unauthorized access to her own computer by then-Gwinnett County District Attorney Daniel Porter. Both Schrader and Porter faced electoral defeat in 2020. However, the recent deal between Schrader and prosecutors indicates a possible resolution to the legal proceedings.



According to the details disclosed by Law360, the pretrial diversion agreement outlines certain conditions Schrader must meet for the charges to be dropped. These conditions include completing 40 hours of community service, paying a $500 fee, and fulfilling court-ordered restitution requirements. Should Schrader successfully meet these conditions, the indictment against her will be dismissed, marking a significant victory for the former judge.



Brian Steel, Schrader’s lawyer, expressed his client’s satisfaction with the impending dismissal of what he referred to as a “wrongful indictment.” Steel conveyed Schrader’s delight at finally putting this legal ordeal behind her.

The case involving Schrader has garnered attention due to its complex nature and its implications for computer privacy and legal ethics. The initial charges alleged that Schrader had allowed unauthorized access to county computers, raising concerns about potential breaches of security and confidentiality. By permitting external experts to examine her computer, Schrader sought to determine whether her system had been accessed without authorization. However, these actions led to the subsequent legal allegations against her.



Throughout the proceedings, Schrader maintained her innocence, vehemently denying any wrongdoing. The deadlock in the first trial signaled a lack of consensus among jurors regarding her culpability. This outcome likely contributed to pursuing a pretrial diversion agreement, which offers a potential resolution for Schrader and the prosecutors involved.



As the legal process moves forward, the attention now shifts to the fulfillment of the pretrial diversion conditions. Schrader must complete the required 40 hours of community service, pay the designated fee, and satisfy the court’s restitution order. Meeting these obligations will be crucial in securing the dismissal of the charges against her.



The outcome of this case has wider implications for the legal community, as it raises important questions about the boundaries of accessing computer systems for investigative purposes and the potential consequences for those involved. The pretrial diversion deal negotiated by Schrader and the prosecutors highlights the possibility of resolving such cases through alternative means, rather than relying solely on courtroom trials.



As the legal proceedings come to a close, the focus will shift to Schrader’s future beyond these charges. With the imminent dismissal of the indictment, she can begin to rebuild her life and move forward from this challenging chapter. The conclusion of this case also serves as a reminder of the significance of upholding legal ethics and the importance of ensuring the privacy and security of computer systems in the digital age.



