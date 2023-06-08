Biglaw

Morgan Lewis Bolsters Los Angeles Presence with Addition of 5-Lawyer Labor Team from Epstein Becker
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, a leading global law firm, announced on Thursday its successful recruitment of a distinguished group of five employer-side labor attorneys from Epstein Becker & Green. This strategic move significantly bolsters Morgan Lewis’ labor and management relations practice in Los Angeles, adding valuable expertise to the firm’s robust legal offerings.

Adam Abrahms, a seasoned partner and former co-chair of the labor-management relations practice at Epstein Becker is headlining the team. With a wealth of experience in the field, Abrahms brings exceptional leadership and a comprehensive understanding of complex collective bargaining negotiations, union organizing, representation elections, and corporate campaigns. His addition to the firm’s roster of accomplished attorneys solidifies Morgan Lewis’ position as a go-to legal resource for clients navigating labor-related challenges.

Morgan Lewis, boasting a formidable legal team comprising over 2,200 attorneys worldwide, expressed enthusiasm for the new additions and highlighted their unique value to the firm’s West Coast operations. In particular, Grace Speights, leader of Morgan Lewis’ global labor and employment practice and based in Philadelphia, emphasized the team’s deep connections within the healthcare industry. This specialized knowledge is expected to be instrumental in addressing the distinctive challenges faced by healthcare clients seeking labor and management relations counsel.

  
The expertise of Adam Abrahms extends beyond collective bargaining and union-related matters. He also possesses a track record of representing clients before various federal and state agencies, including the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Such diverse experience further strengthens Morgan Lewis’ ability to advocate for clients in a wide range of labor-related disputes and proceedings.

Notably, this recent acquisition is not the only strategic move made by Morgan Lewis in bolstering its labor and management relations practice. In January, the firm successfully rehired John Ring, former chairman of the NLRB, as a partner in the same practice area. This move demonstrates the firm’s commitment to assembling a team of legal professionals with unparalleled expertise and industry insight, further enhancing its capabilities to address clients’ labor-related needs effectively.

While Morgan Lewis celebrates its newest additions, Epstein Becker & Green has yet to comment on the departure of the group of labor attorneys. The move signifies an important development in the legal landscape, with skilled attorneys seeking opportunities aligned with their professional goals and finding an ideal fit within a new firm.

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius’ recent recruitment of a five-lawyer labor team from Epstein Becker & Green marks a significant expansion of its labor and management relations practice in Los Angeles. Led by accomplished partner Adam Abrahms, the team brings extensive experience in complex collective bargaining, union organizing, and representation elections. Additionally, their deep ties to the healthcare industry enhance the firm’s ability to address the unique challenges faced by clients in that sector. This strategic move underscores Morgan Lewis’ commitment to providing top-tier legal services and positions the firm for continued success in the labor law arena.



