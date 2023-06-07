The Future of BigLaw Firms: Embracing Alternative Career Paths for Success

Law firms are undergoing significant transformations in response to a generational shift in career expectations and incentive systems, according to industry analysts. To meet the evolving needs of young lawyers and provide a better work-life balance while still offering career advancement opportunities, BigLaw firms are embracing alternative career paths to partnership.



Weil, Gotshal and Manges, a prominent US BigLaw firm, was among the first to make changes by reducing its nonequity partner track from a 9.5-year trajectory to a 7.5-year trajectory. Following suit, Kirkland & Ellis announced at the end of 2021 that it was shortening its equity partner track from 10 years to nine. These adjustments reflect a growing recognition of the importance of work-life balance and career progression for the younger legal workforce.



Honigman, an Am Law 200 firm, also took notable steps in this direction by creating a distinct “professional attorney track” separate from the traditional partnership path. This alternative career path aimed to offer lawyers opportunities for career advancement, skills development, and firm involvement without the pressures of business development obligations associated with the partnership track. As of 2022, approximately 20 lawyers at Honigman had chosen this alternative career path, leveraging their expertise in emerging fields like AI and technology. This strategic move allowed the firm to enhance its value to clients by offering specialized services such as due diligence and leasing.



David Foltyn, Honigman’s CEO, stated, “We’re building up another whole group to build up leverage and offer better pricing at better rates for us.” The introduction of alternative career paths benefits the lawyers and strengthens the firm’s capabilities and market competitiveness.

In a similar vein, Lathrop GPM, another Am Law 200 firm, implemented separate partner tracks that gave associates the option of billing either 1,600 hours or 1,900 hours per year. While associates billing fewer hours received lower pay, they still had equal access to partnership, client opportunities, and professional development. R. Cameron Garrison, the managing partner of Lathrop GPM, emphasized the importance of flexibility and acknowledging that the one-size-fits-all approach no longer applies. The firm aims to provide bespoke options and diverse opportunities for success, catering to its associates’ varying aspirations and preferences.



The initiatives taken by these firms align with the findings of a recent survey conducted by legal executive search firm Major, Lindsey & Africa. The survey revealed a 20% decline in the number of Generation Z law students aspiring to work in BigLaw firms after graduation, dropping from 59% in 2020 to 39% in 2023. The declining interest in law firms was observed across firms of all sizes, including large, mid-sized, and boutique firms.



The survey also highlighted a long-term career goal shift among the newest lawyers and law students. Making partner at a law firm was no longer the dominant aspiration, with only 23% expressing interest in this traditional path. Instead, transitioning to an in-house role (29%), working for the government or a nonprofit organization (24%), pursuing academia, or exploring alternative career objectives were increasingly favored options.



In response to these changing preferences, law firms are reevaluating their structures and creating alternative career paths to accommodate diverse aspirations and skill sets. By embracing these shifts, firms can attract and retain talented individuals who the rigid traditional model might have otherwise deterred.



The evolving landscape of legal careers underscores the need for flexibility, adaptability, and a more inclusive approach within the legal industry. BigLaw firms that actively design and implement alternative career paths stand to benefit from the increased satisfaction and productivity of their lawyers, while also aligning with the expectations and aspirations of the next generation of legal professionals.



