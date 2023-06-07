Legal Technology News

DraftWise Revolutionizes Law Firm Intelligence with Secure Generative AI Technology
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

DraftWise, an AI firm intelligence platform, is making waves in the legal industry with its secure search and drafting platform designed to enhance contract workflows and firm-wide knowledge sharing. This innovative technology aims to revolutionize how legal professionals handle document drafting and analysis, enabling them to deliver top-notch transactional work to their clients efficiently and on their preferred timelines.

James Ding, co-founder and CEO of DraftWise, highlighted the challenges law firms face when accessing relevant information from their vast document repositories and leveraging attorney knowledge effectively. He compared the traditional approach to searching for specific details within countless documents to finding needles in a haystack. Ding expressed his company’s commitment to transforming this situation: “We want to help lawyers deliver best-in-class transactional work for their clients on the timelines their clients want, whether it comes to negotiating with data, understanding the market trends, or instantly answering client questions.”

The DraftWise platform combines a range of powerful features within Microsoft Word, including search capabilities, knowledge management, split-second redline capabilities, proofreading, and “golden material” curation. It seamlessly integrates with a law firm’s Document Management System (DMS) and knowledge resources, harnessing the power of machine learning models to analyze trends and client preferences rapidly. Furthermore, DraftWise promotes collaboration by allowing users to work with a firm’s best precedent contracts.

  
What
Where


Similar to the functionality of ChatGPT, the DraftWise AI leverages firm intelligence and historical knowledge to provide prompt and accurate responses. This ensures that the results are relevant to a firm’s specific contracts and client precedents, while maintaining an unbiased perspective. The platform also provides secure access to EDGAR documents, further streamlining the research process.

Ready to take the first step towards your dream legal job? Start your search with BCG Attorney Search now!

One notable aspect that distinguishes DraftWise from existing legal technology powered by GPT models is its commitment to privacy and data protection. Unlike other solutions that require firms to share their data with third parties, including OpenAI, DraftWise operates on boxed and frozen LLMs (Legal Language Models) that do not use sensitive customer information as training data. Law firms have full control over the AI’s access and can define specific rules regarding what the platform can and cannot see or utilize. These guardrails ensure complete privacy for both the firm’s and the client’s data.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Emre Ozen, co-founder and CTO of DraftWise, emphasized the importance of data security and compliance with client requirements. He stated, “The DraftWise AI is built on a secure LLM applied to firm data to produce curated and substantiated results. This approach is also differentiated from other LLM offerings because it respects the ethical walls, access controls, and client data restrictions law firms must comply with. This is inherently more secure than using public data and open AI, and it is far more useful in the contract editing and negotiating process.”

DraftWise has already gained traction and garnered clients from prestigious law firms such as Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP, Gunderson Dettmer LLP, Gilbert + Tobin, and Mishcon de Reya LLP. Wendy Curtis, Chief Innovation Officer at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, emphasized the importance of security and compliance when evaluating AI solutions, noting that DraftWise’s use of secure LLM models provides enhanced protection for client data. She expressed excitement about the platform’s capabilities and looked forward to future solutions from DraftWise.



As DraftWise continues to disrupt the legal tech landscape, it is poised to empower law firms worldwide with its secure generative AI technology. By enabling efficient search and analysis, seamless integration with existing systems, and uncompromising data privacy, DraftWise is set to transform the way legal professionals work, enhancing productivity and delivering exceptional results for their clients.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal Legal Assistant

USA-CA-Torrance

Paralegal Legal Assistant Law Office of Robert H. PalmerTorrance, CA, USA Employment Type F...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Worker’s compensation defense firm representing employers and insurance carriers has an immedi...

Apply now

Junior Attorney

USA-NV-Las Vegas

We are seeking an attorney to help our law firm continue to grow. This is a small general civil liti...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: The Paralegal will assist the legal team and admin staff by providing clerical, draf...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
74
Legal News

New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
61
Legal News

Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
60
Law Students

Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
61
Law Students

Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
186
Breaking News

Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
52
Legal News

US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
55
Biglaw

Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
57
Breaking News

11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
60
Public Interest

Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
150
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top