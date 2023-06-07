Home

Insights into Gender, Race, and Financial Profiles of Law School Admittees Revealed in Latest Data
In 2022, law school admissions witnessed a significant increase, with 70% of applicants receiving admissions offers, marking the first rise in admission rates in seven years, according to the recently released report titled “Legal Education Data Deck: Key Trends on Access, Affordability, and Value” by the AccessLex Institute. The report collected data from prominent organizations such as the Law School Admission Council, the National Conference of Bar Examiners, the National Association for Law Placement, the ABA’s Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, the United States Department of Education, and the United States Department of Labor.

Gender disparities in law school admissions remained evident, with men being admitted at a higher rate than women. Among the applicants, 56% were women, 42% were men, and 2% identified as having a different gender, as outlined in the report.

Regarding law school acceptance rates, women achieved a 68% rate, while men had a slightly higher rate of 71%. Unfortunately, the report did not include an admissions rate for individuals who identified as another gender.

  
The report also examined the admission rates by race and ethnicity, highlighting the diversity among law school applicants. White applicants had the highest acceptance rate, with 78% receiving admissions offers. Additionally, 70% of Native Hawaiians or other Pacific Islanders, 67% of multiracial applicants, and 67% of Asian applicants were accepted to at least one law school. However, the acceptance rates were relatively lower for Hispanic, Latino, or Puerto Rican applicants (58%), American Indian or Alaska Native applicants (52%), and Black or African American applicants (48%).

Financial aspects of legal education were also explored in the report, including the distribution of law school grants and student loans. The median grant award for full-time students who received aid increased from $13,500 in 2013 to $23,000 in 2021, highlighting the commitment to supporting students financially.

Regarding student loans, the report revealed that the percentage of law school graduates relying on loans decreased from 87% in 2004 to 71% in 2016. However, despite this decline, the average cumulative graduate debt increased from $101,400 in 2004 to $141,400 in 2016. Notably, the average debt amount experienced a slight decrease from $152,400 in 2012 to $141,400 in 2016.

The AccessLex Institute’s comprehensive report sheds light on the evolving landscape of law school admissions. It emphasizes the persistence of gender disparities, the importance of fostering racial diversity, and the financial challenges faced by aspiring lawyers. By staying informed about these key trends, stakeholders in legal education can work towards creating a more inclusive and accessible environment for aspiring law school applicants.



