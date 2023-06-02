Legal News

Judge Unsuccessful in Attempt to Remove Colleague from Murder Case
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Judge Patrick Connolly of Los Angeles County has been unsuccessful in his attempt to disqualify a colleague from a resentencing case involving a defendant Connolly had previously prosecuted. The motion filed by Connolly was denied by Orange County Superior Court Judge Cheri Pham on the grounds that Connolly did not have standing, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Although the motion did not succeed, it has raised concerns among ethics experts.

The disqualification motion brought forward by Connolly argued that Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Daniel Lowenthal should be removed from the case due to alleged prejudgment and bias against law enforcement. Connolly pointed to Facebook posts made by Lowenthal advocating for criminal justice reform, which Connolly claimed showed a predisposition against law enforcement.

Additionally, Connolly’s filing stated that any ruling suggesting mishandling of evidence during the trial would essentially constitute a finding of misconduct against him. This raises the stakes in the case, as it questions the integrity of Connolly’s actions during the trial.

  
What
Where


The central issue in the case revolves around the admissibility of a statement from a confidential informant during the trial of defendant Justin Flint, who was convicted of murder. Flint did not fire the fatal shot that killed an off-duty sheriff’s deputy but was involved in the deputy’s robbery, leading to his conviction. The key question is whether the informant’s statement, which suggested that Flint was acting as a lookout “down the street” and might not have seen the victim’s law enforcement badge, should have been admitted as evidence. Resentencing for Flint hinges on his awareness of the victim’s status as a law enforcement officer.

Start hiring the best legal talent today – submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

In March, Judge Lowenthal expressed concerns that the fairness of the trial may have been compromised due to the failure to disclose the informant’s statement. According to the Los Angeles Times, the informant indicated in his conversation with a co-defendant that Flint was positioned “down the street” during the incident. This information raises doubts about whether Flint knew the victim’s law enforcement status. Failure to perceive the victim’s badge could have significant implications for Flint’s eligibility for resentencing.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




During the original trial, Connolly presented the informant’s statement to the presiding judge, who determined that it should not be admitted as evidence. As a result, ethics experts argue that Connolly cannot be held responsible for failing to disclose exculpatory evidence, as he had already submitted the information to the judge. However, concerns have been raised about the propriety of Connolly’s disqualification motion.

Laurie Levenson, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, expressed unease over Connolly’s actions. According to the Los Angeles Times, Levenson emphasized that Connolly, as a sitting judge, is prohibited from commenting on pending cases. The attempt to interfere with another judge’s proceedings raises ethical concerns and presents a challenging dilemma, as judges are expected to uphold impartiality and avoid any appearance of impropriety.



The outcome of this resentencing case has significant implications for the defendant, Justin Flint, and the integrity of the judicial process. The denial of Connolly’s disqualification motion allows Judge Lowenthal to continue presiding over the case. The concerns raised by ethics experts highlight the importance of maintaining the independence and neutrality of the judiciary while ensuring a fair and just legal system.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Corporate M&A partner with Big Law experience (100% Work from Home)

USA-TX-Austin

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Corporate M&A p...

Apply now

Transactional Tax Partner with Big Law Experience (100% work from home)

USA-DC-Washington

Culhane Meadows is seeking a seasoned tax attorney with at least 8 years of practice in general...

Apply now

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-NJ-Newark

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-WA-Seattle

We are seeking a lateral litigation associate attorney with 2-6 years of experience to join the firm...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Mass Tort Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mass tort attorney with 5-9 ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
80
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
81
Biglaw

Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection
56
Law Students

Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection
New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
77
Breaking News

New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
71
Law Students

Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
226
Legal News

DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
156
Biglaw

Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
65
Legal News

Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
53
Biglaw

BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
59
Breaking News

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top