Gibbons Law Firm Strengthens White-Collar Group with Rehired Partner

Gibbons, a prominent law firm based in New Jersey, announced its recent hire of a co-chair for its reestablished white-collar and investigations practice group. This strategic move aims to strengthen the firm’s capabilities in assisting healthcare and financial services companies facing government investigations and regulatory scrutiny. Ricardo Solano, formerly associated with the New Jersey-based healthcare company CareOne, brings valuable expertise.



By appointing Solano, Gibbons is emphasizing its commitment to creating a dedicated white-collar criminal and investigations practice separate from its general commercial and criminal litigation group. It’s worth noting that the firm had previously operated a stand-alone white-collar group until 2018. This reestablished practice group will now focus solely on handling white-collar and investigations matters.



Drawing from his experience as an assistant U.S. attorney in Newark from 2001 to 2006 and as the first assistant attorney general for New Jersey between 2008 and 2010, Solano is well-versed in navigating complex legal challenges in the white-collar domain. His extensive background makes him a valuable asset for Gibbons as he brings a unique perspective to the table.



During his previous tenure at Gibbons from 2006 to 2008, Solano served as a director, providing guidance to clients on criminal and civil matters. Furthermore, he has had prior experience with the firm as a summer associate and associate, further enhancing his understanding of its operations and culture.

The decision to reestablish the white-collar and investigations practice group comes as no surprise given the increasing demand for legal services in this area. According to Solano, white-collar and investigations matters have been keeping lawyers at Gibbons busy. Recognizing this trend, the firm aims to expand its team to meet the growing demand for specialized expertise in this complex and evolving field.



Gibbons’ focus on representing healthcare and financial services companies is strategic, as these industries often find themselves under scrutiny from regulatory bodies and facing government investigations. With Solano’s addition, the firm now possesses a valuable resource for clients in these sectors who require adept counsel in navigating these challenging circumstances.



The decision to hire Solano underscores Gibbons’ commitment to staying at the forefront of the legal landscape and providing top-notch representation in the white-collar and investigations space. Solano’s impressive track record and his understanding of the inner workings of both the public and private sectors make him an ideal fit for the role.



Gibbons’ recent hire of Ricardo Solano as co-chair of their reestablished white-collar and investigations practice group solidifies the firm’s dedication to providing exceptional legal services in this highly specialized area. By creating a distinct practice group focused solely on white-collar criminal and investigations matters, Gibbons aims to better serve its clients’ needs. Solano’s extensive experience and expertise position him well to navigate the intricate landscape of government investigations and regulatory scrutiny on behalf of healthcare and financial services companies. With the reestablished practice group, Gibbons is well-positioned to continue its growth and meet the increasing demand for top-tier white-collar and investigations representation.



