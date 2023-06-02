DOD’s Restriction on US Collaboration with International Criminal Court Disclosed by State Department Official

US State Department Ambassador, Beth Van Schaack, revealed during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing that the Department of Defense (DOD) is actively blocking US cooperation in the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) case against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The hearing focused on Russia’s actions in Ukraine and the need to hold them accountable for war crimes. Senators expressed unanimous agreement that Russia’s actions constituted war crimes and crimes against humanity, emphasizing the importance of holding Putin responsible.



However, the absence of DOD officials at the hearing raised concerns. Senator Bob Menendez pointed out that the DOD was the primary obstacle preventing US cooperation with the ICC. Menendez and Senator James Risch had invited DOD officials to attend the hearing, but their invitations went unanswered.



Van Schaack explained that the US operates on a consensus basis, requiring the consent of all relevant agencies to share information with the ICC. Although hesitant to directly blame the DOD, Van Schaack eventually acknowledged that the agency was preventing US cooperation with the ICC. She further acknowledged that the US had collected valuable information regarding the war crimes in Ukraine, which could potentially aid in the justice process. However, without the DOD’s consent, this information could not be shared with the ICC.



A March report by the New York Times highlighted the DOD’s concerns that collaborating with the ICC might subject the US to the court’s jurisdiction in future cases. Currently, neither the US nor Russia is a signatory to the Rome Statute of the ICC, which means that the ICC technically lacks jurisdiction over either country. Nevertheless, the ICC assured that cooperation on this specific matter would not be considered a concession, and Van Schaack echoed this sentiment, stating that the risk of jurisdiction being applied to the US was not significant at the moment.

The DOD’s refusal to grant consent for US cooperation with the ICC raised questions about accountability and the commitment to international justice. Senators expressed frustration with the DOD’s absence and applauded Van Schaack for her support of ICC cooperation. However, the lack of DOD representation hindered the comprehensive discussion and resolution of the issue.



The hearing underscored the urgency of holding Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine. The ICC plays a vital role in prosecuting war crimes and crimes against humanity, ensuring justice for victims and deterring future atrocities. By impeding US cooperation, the DOD effectively hinders the international effort to hold Putin accountable for the war crimes committed in Ukraine.



As the hearing concluded, it became clear that the DOD’s concerns about potential ICC jurisdiction were a significant barrier to progress. While the US currently lacks direct legal obligations to the ICC, the international community expects the US to demonstrate its commitment to justice and accountability. Cooperation with the ICC on specific cases should not be misconstrued as a concession of jurisdiction. Instead, it is a collaborative effort to address grave violations of international law.



Moving forward, senators and advocates for international justice will need to engage with the DOD to address its concerns and explore potential solutions. Finding a balance between protecting national interests and upholding international norms is a complex task. Nonetheless, the need to hold perpetrators of war crimes accountable remains paramount.



The Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing shed light on the DOD’s obstruction of US cooperation with the ICC in the case against Vladimir Putin. Senators expressed unanimous agreement on the urgency of holding Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. The absence of DOD officials at the hearing raised concerns about the agency’s stance on international justice. Overcoming these obstacles requires dialogue and finding common ground to ensure that justice is served and impunity is not tolerated.



