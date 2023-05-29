Biglaw

Thompson Coburn: Navigating Legal Challenges for Health Care Startups with Expertise and Excellence
By
Posted on

Thompson Coburn: A Trusted Law Firm Navigating Legal Challenges for Health Care Startups

Thompson Coburn, a leading law firm renowned for its expertise in various industries, is proud to present “Legal Tales From the Startup Side” at the upcoming INVEST 2023 conference. This highly anticipated event, organized in partnership with ALM’s Above the Law, will take place on May 23 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. CDT at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton in Chicago. Attendees can expect an engaging panel discussion that will shed light on the legal pitfalls that healthcare startups face, led by industry experts and esteemed legal professionals.

One of the key personalities spearheading this event is Daniel Tardiff, a partner at Thompson Coburn. Tardiff is highly regarded for his extensive experience and comprehensive understanding of the legal landscape surrounding emerging and high-growth healthcare and life sciences companies. Drawing from his vast expertise, Tardiff will delve into the challenges faced by startups, ensuring attendees gain valuable insights that can help them navigate the complexities of the legal environment.
To further enrich the discussion, Matthew Loven from Maslon LLP will contribute his valuable insights. Loven, an esteemed legal professional with a deep understanding of the industry, will provide a unique perspective on the regulatory frameworks and potential legal liabilities that healthcare startups encounter in their journey to success.

Jonathan Wolf, a respected columnist for Above the Law, will expertly moderate the panel. With his finger on the pulse of the legal industry, Wolf brings a wealth of knowledge and an engaging style to ensure a lively and thought-provoking discussion. Attendees can expect a freewheeling conversation that addresses crucial topics such as selecting the right law firm, understanding relevant regulators and their areas of focus, establishing stakeholder buy-in to prevent legal liability, and analyzing recent healthcare industry fiascos to learn from them.

  
What
Where


Thompson Coburn has earned a stellar reputation as a trusted advisor to companies across various sectors. With a long history dating back to its founding in 1929, the firm has been at the forefront of providing innovative legal solutions to its clients. Over the years, Thompson Coburn has expanded its reach and grown into a national powerhouse with multiple offices strategically located throughout the United States. With a strong presence in Chicago, the firm has firmly established itself as a go-to legal partner for businesses in the area, including healthcare startups.

In addition to the event on May 23, Thompson Coburn has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the growth and success of healthcare startups. The firm has been actively involved in various industry initiatives, providing invaluable legal guidance to emerging companies seeking to navigate the regulatory landscape. By forging strong relationships with key stakeholders and industry leaders, Thompson Coburn has positioned itself as a reliable partner capable of understanding the unique challenges faced by healthcare startups.

Thompson Coburn’s dedication to client service sets it apart from its competitors. The firm takes pride in its client-centric approach, ensuring each client receives tailored legal solutions that meet their needs. By leveraging its deep industry knowledge and diverse expertise, Thompson Coburn delivers comprehensive legal advice that empowers startups to make informed decisions and mitigate risks effectively.

With a team of highly skilled attorneys specializing in health care and life sciences, Thompson Coburn offers startups unparalleled expertise and a deep understanding of the complex legal issues in these industries. The firm’s commitment to staying abreast of the ever-changing legal landscape ensures that clients receive the most up-to-date advice and guidance.
Thompson Coburn’s exceptional track record and commitment to excellence have earned it numerous accolades and recognition in the legal industry. Clients consistently praise the firm’s professionalism, attention to detail, and unwavering dedication to achieving optimal outcomes. This recognition further solidifies Thompson Coburn’s position as a top-tier law firm that consistently delivers exceptional results.



As the INVEST 2023 conference approaches, Thompson Coburn invites attendees to join this insightful panel discussion and networking reception. By participating in “Legal Tales From the Startup Side,” attendees will gain invaluable knowledge and strategies to navigate the legal pitfalls that healthcare startups face. Thompson Coburn’s expertise and commitment to client success make it an excellent choice for startups seeking a trusted legal partner.

To learn more about Thompson Coburn and its comprehensive legal services, visit their website at www.thompsoncoburn.com.

About Thompson Coburn: Thompson Coburn is a nationally recognized, full-service law firm with a proud history dating back to 1929. With offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Southern Illinois, and Washington, D.C., the firm provides clients with exceptional legal advice and solutions across a wide range of industries. Thompson Coburn is committed to delivering the highest quality of service and achieving the best possible outcomes for its clients.

