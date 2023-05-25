Legal Counsel Rejects Community Service Option, Opting for Jail Sentence in Spitting Misdemeanor Case

In a recent legal case that sparked controversy, a lawyer from Shorewood, Wisconsin, Stephanie Rapkin, has opted for a jail sentence instead of community service after being convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for spitting on a Black teenager during a 2020 protest. The incident, captured on video, gained significant attention and resulted in a trial that concluded with Rapkin’s conviction.



Initially, the prosecution offered Rapkin a sentence of one year of probation and 100 hours of community service. However, the 67-year-old lawyer rejected this offer and, consequently, was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail. This decision garnered media coverage from outlets such as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Fox 6, and WISN.



During the trial, Rapkin testified that while she did spit in the direction of then-17-year-old protester Eric Lucas III, she claimed it did not directly hit him. Despite her testimony, the court found her guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in April, leading to the subsequent sentencing.



What

Where

Search Jobs

On Tuesday, Milwaukee County Judge Laura Crivello offered Rapkin the possibility of fulfilling the community service requirement through the assistance of probation officers. However, Rapkin dismissed the option, citing its lack of feasibility. She expressed concerns about her personal safety, claiming to have received death threats that prevented her from leaving her home and made volunteering impossible. As a result, Rapkin stated her preference to serve jail time instead, aiming to resolve the matter promptly.

Join our community of successful legal professionals – sign up for LawCrossing today.

Following the judge’s decision, Rapkin left the courtroom in handcuffs, beginning her 60-day sentence. Her attorney, Anthony Cotton, addressed the media after the hearing, emphasizing the negative consequences Rapkin has endured since the incident. He stated that she has been branded a racist and ostracized by her neighbors, which has undoubtedly affected her life.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

In addition to the disorderly conduct conviction, Rapkin still faces a separate battery charge for an alleged incident involving a police officer. She is accused of kneeing the officer in the groin during a confrontation outside her residence. The details of this case have yet to be fully resolved, adding further complexity to Rapkin’s legal situation.



The controversial decision to choose jail over community service has generated widespread debate. Supporters argue that Rapkin’s concerns for her safety and mental well-being should be considered, especially considering the death threats she claims to have received. They believe that her choice should be respected as a means to mitigate potential harm in her life.



On the other hand, critics question the appropriateness of Rapkin’s decision and argue that community service could have been a more constructive and beneficial resolution. They contend that engaging in community service could have allowed Rapkin to reflect on her actions, contribute positively to society, and demonstrate remorse for her behavior. Some argue that her rejection of community service perpetuates the notion that certain individuals are above performing such acts of service as a consequence for their actions.



As the case continues to unfold, it remains a subject of public interest and raises broader discussions about accountability, consequences, and rehabilitation within the legal system. The outcome of Rapkin’s battery charge and its potential impact on her overall legal standing adds an additional layer of complexity to an already contentious situation.



As the story progresses, it will be crucial to closely monitor the legal developments and public discourse surrounding this case. The choices made by individuals involved in the legal system continue to shape the narratives and perceptions of justice within society.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More