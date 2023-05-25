Public Interest

Illinois State AG’s Investigation Uncovers Over 2,000 Cases of Child Sexual Abuse
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a shocking report on Tuesday, revealing that at least 1,997 children were sexually abused by 451 Catholic clerics and religious brothers in Illinois between 1950 and 2019. The number of abusers far exceeds the previously acknowledged count of 103 substantiated child sex abusers reported by the Catholic dioceses of Illinois. This alarming revelation has garnered significant attention from major news outlets such as the Associated Press, the Chicago Tribune, and the New York Times.

The report highlights that the religious brothers involved in the abuse primarily answer to independent religious orders rather than local dioceses. However, it is important to note that none of the named abusers are believed to be currently active in ministry, with an estimated 330 of them already deceased.

Comparisons drawn with the infamous 2018 Pennsylvania grand jury report further emphasize the severity of the situation. The number of victims in Illinois surpasses those documented in Pennsylvania, where the grand jury report exposed over a thousand child victims abused by more than 300 priests.

  
What
Where


To compile this comprehensive report, Raoul’s investigators painstakingly reviewed over 100,000 pages of diocese documents, conducted interviews with diocesan leadership, and received over 600 confidential contacts from survivors. The survivors were interviewed, and their accounts formed the basis of the narrative descriptions provided in the report.

Your salary is a reflection of your value to your employer. Make sure you’re being compensated fairly by checking out LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

What emerges from these survivor narratives is a distressing pattern of the church failing to support survivors, either ignoring or covering up reports of abuse. Equally concerning is the church’s tendency to retraumatize survivors when they come forward to report the abuse. The press release accompanying the report stated, “Repeatedly, church officials prioritized the reputation of the institution over protecting children.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The report emphasizes that by the time survivors disclose their experiences, the window for bringing criminal prosecutions or civil lawsuits has often closed, leaving them with limited legal recourse. While these perpetrators may never face accountability in a court of law, the report’s aim is to publicly expose their actions and provide a measure of healing to survivors who have suffered in silence for far too long. Raoul expressed this sentiment in the press release, stating, “By naming them here, the intention is to provide a public accounting and a measure of healing to survivors who have long suffered in silence.”

The investigation was initiated in 2018 by Raoul’s predecessor, Lisa Madigan, and has since uncovered the shocking extent of the abuse. In response to the report, the Illinois archdioceses issued a joint statement, acknowledging the need for policy review and implementation of necessary changes. The state attorney general’s press release highlights that the archdioceses have adopted uniform policies to enhance the handling of alleged child sex abuse cases.



Cardinal Blase Cupich, in a statement on behalf of the Archdiocese of Chicago, claimed that policies and programs addressing child sexual abuse and supporting survivors were implemented as early as 1992.

The release of this report marks a significant milestone in shedding light on the widespread child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in Illinois. It serves as a call to action for the church to prioritize the safety and well-being of children over institutional reputation and to provide the necessary support and justice to the survivors of these horrific crimes.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Secretary/Administrative Professional

USA-NY-White Plains

We are a boutique Criminal & Civil litigation firm seeking a detail-oriented, professional, and upbe...

Apply now

Real Estate Paralegal (Closer/Processor/Closing Coordinator)

USA-TN-Memphis

Preferred Title & Escrow, LLC is is seeking a full-time Title Real Estate Paralegal (Closer/Processo...

Apply now

Labor & Employment Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Patent Partner for software, electrical, and electro-mechanical arts (100% Work From Home)

USA-NY-New York City

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a registered patent attorney with  experience in the softwa...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
91
Biglaw

Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
65
Legal News

Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
107
Law Students

California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
55
Legal Technology News

California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
51
Legal News

ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
249
Law Students

Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
Research Firm Identifies Ongoing Concerns with Lateral Candidates
50
Legal News

Research Firm Identifies Ongoing Concerns with Lateral Candidates
London-based Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Announce Merger Deal
41
Breaking News

London-based Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Announce Merger Deal
Former State Supreme Court Justice Appointed as Head of Prestigious Law School
42
Law Students

Former State Supreme Court Justice Appointed as Head of Prestigious Law School
Simpson Thacher Urges Associates to Report to Office or Risk Bonuses: New Policy Announcement
46
Biglaw

Simpson Thacher Urges Associates to Report to Office or Risk Bonuses: New Policy Announcement

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top