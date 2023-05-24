Dentons Pioneering Global Transactions and Legal Expertise for Business Success

Dentons: Empowering Global Transactions and Legal Expertise

With a long-standing history of delivering exceptional legal services, Dentons continues to establish itself as a global powerhouse in the legal industry. The recent transaction involving the sale of SFW ENERGIA Sp. z o. o., a subsidiary of STEAG GmbH, to the Remondis Group further highlights Dentons’ unwavering commitment to supporting clients in complex business deals. As the world’s largest global law firm, Dentons’ extensive network of professionals across 200 locations in over 80 countries positions it as a trusted partner for businesses seeking unparalleled legal counsel.

A History of Excellence

Dentons’ reputation for excellence stems from its rich history of successfully advising clients in diverse industries. With a global presence dating back decades, the firm has built a strong legal expertise foundation enabling it to navigate complex transactions with precision. Dentons’ commitment to delivering exceptional service, combined with its deep understanding of local and international legal landscapes, has made it the go-to choice for clients worldwide.

The SFW ENERGIA Sale

The recent sale of SFW ENERGIA Sp. z o. o., a prominent Polish energy provider, showcases Dentons’ ability to guide clients through complex transactions. As part of the transaction, Dentons advised on selling 100 percent of the company’s shares, intercompany loan transfers, and strengthening SFW Energia’s equity basis. The deal covered numerous power generation plants in Poland in cities such as Gliwice, Gorlice, IÅ‚awa, Mielec, ZduÅ„ska Wola, and Å»ory. With its comprehensive legal support and expertise, Dentons played a pivotal role in facilitating a successful acquisition process.

The Transaction Team

Marcel Kasperkiewicz, a seasoned partner at Dentons, led the transaction team responsible for advising on the sale of SFW ENERGIA. Supported by a team of skilled professionals, including Justyna Obniska and Beata BÅ‚aÅ¼ from the Corporate and M&A practice, Marcel Kasperkiewicz ensured seamless execution and comprehensive legal guidance throughout the transaction. Additionally, Dentons’ multidisciplinary approach involved the expertise of MichaÅ‚ Motylewski and Witold Szpek from the Energy group, Katarzyna Marczuk-PieÅ„kowska and Anna CzeboÄ‡ko from the Environmental Protection team, Kamil Igielski from the Real Estate practice, and Katarzyna Mazur from the Banking and Finance team.

The Dentons Difference

Dentons stands apart from other law firms with its unique approach and commitment to providing exceptional service. As the world’s largest global law firm, Dentons boasts an impressive roster of 21,000 professionals worldwide, positioned strategically across 200 locations in over 80 countries. This global footprint allows Dentons to provide clients with comprehensive legal support, regardless of the jurisdiction or complexity of the matter at hand. Dentons’ polycentric and purpose-driven approach, coupled with its emphasis on inclusion, diversity, equity, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, sets the firm apart in the legal landscape.

Supporting Business Growth

At Dentons, the focus extends beyond legal matters to encompass holistic support for clients’ business growth. Whether it involves navigating regulatory hurdles, protecting intellectual property, operating efficiently, or securing financing, Dentons leverages its extensive expertise and global network to help clients achieve their goals. By challenging the status quo and remaining dedicated to clients’ success, Dentons has solidified its position as a preferred partner for businesses seeking comprehensive legal solutions.

