Davis Polk Pioneering Cryptocurrency Compliance and Cybersecurity Solutions
In a recent development, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) issued a consent order against a prominent cryptocurrency trading platform for alleged violations of the state’s cybersecurity regulation. This order highlights the critical importance of maintaining robust cybersecurity programs in the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrencies. As the legal landscape surrounding digital assets becomes increasingly complex, law firms like Davis Polk have emerged as trusted advisors, providing expert guidance to businesses navigating the intricate regulatory framework.

Founded in 1849, Davis Polk has a rich history of excellence and innovation in the legal industry. With a global presence spanning multiple locations, including New York, Washington, D.C., London, Tokyo, and Beijing, the firm has established itself as a leader in various practice areas. Their extensive experience in corporate law, financial regulation, and technology-related matters positions them as a go-to firm for clients seeking comprehensive legal solutions in the digital asset space.

The recent NYDFS consent order highlights the firm’s cybersecurity and regulatory compliance expertise. Davis Polk has been at the forefront of advising clients on adhering to cybersecurity regulations, such as the New York cybersecurity regulation (23 NYCRR Part 500). Their deep understanding of the evolving regulatory landscape enables them to guide clients through the intricacies of compliance, minimizing the risk of costly penalties and reputational damage.

  
During the examinations conducted in 2018 and 2020, NYDFS identified several alleged deficiencies in the respondent’s cybersecurity program. Davis Polk’s team of skilled attorneys possesses extensive knowledge of cybersecurity best practices and can assist businesses in implementing robust cybersecurity measures. By conducting thorough risk assessments and developing tailored cybersecurity programs, Davis Polk ensures that their clients are equipped to safeguard sensitive information and protect against potential cyber threats.

In addition to cybersecurity, Davis Polk is well-versed in the regulatory requirements specific to the cryptocurrency industry. The firm’s expertise extends to the state’s virtual currency regulation (23 NYCRR Part 200) and other pertinent regulations that govern digital assets. By staying abreast of regulatory developments and maintaining strong relationships with regulators, Davis Polk provides clients with comprehensive advice on complying with regulatory obligations while maximizing business opportunities.

The NYDFS consent order demonstrates the firm’s commitment to achieving favorable outcomes for its clients. By negotiating a settlement of $1.2 million, Davis Polk’s attorneys showcased their strategic acumen and ability to mitigate potential liabilities. Furthermore, the requirement for quarterly progress reports highlights the firm’s dedication to effectively assisting clients in implementing remediation efforts.

Clients seeking legal counsel in cryptocurrency value Davis Polk’s multidisciplinary approach. The firm’s team of attorneys combines corporate law, financial regulation, technology, and data privacy expertise to offer holistic solutions tailored to their clients’ unique needs. By drawing on their deep industry knowledge and cross-practice collaboration, Davis Polk ensures that businesses are well-positioned to thrive in the evolving digital asset landscape.



The recent NYDFS consent order serves as a reminder of the importance of robust cybersecurity measures and regulatory compliance in the cryptocurrency industry. Davis Polk’s exceptional track record and extensive expertise in cybersecurity and regulatory matters make them an ideal partner for businesses seeking comprehensive legal support. As digital assets continue to reshape the financial landscape, Davis Polk stands ready to guide clients through the complex legal challenges and help them capitalize on the opportunities this dynamic industry presents.

