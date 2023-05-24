Legal News

9th Circuit Upholds Constitutionality of Illegal Reentry Law, Dismissing Equal Protection Claim
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at San Francisco has recently rejected a defendant’s claim regarding the violation of his Fifth Amendment equal protection rights. The defendant in question, Gustavo Carrillo-Lopez, a Mexican citizen, argued that a law criminalizing reentry into the United States after deportation infringed upon his rights.

The law in question is Section 1326 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which makes it a crime for individuals to reenter the country after being deported. Carrillo-Lopez failed to convince the court that Congress enacted this law with discriminatory intent against Mexicans and other Central and South Americans.

The court’s decision overturns a previous ruling by a Nevada federal judge, who dismissed Carrillo-Lopez’s indictment and determined that the law had been enacted with a discriminatory purpose. However, the 9th Circuit found that Carrillo-Lopez did not meet the burden of proving discriminatory animus behind the law’s enactment.

  
What
Where


According to coverage by the Associated Press on May 22, this ruling has significant implications for the interpretation and enforcement of Section 1326. The court’s decision reaffirms the constitutionality of the law and its application in cases involving individuals who reenter the United States after deportation.

Connect with qualified, experienced attorneys by submitting your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

Upon hearing the news, Sirine Shebaya, the executive director of the National Immigration Project, expressed deep disappointment with the 9th Circuit’s decision. Shebaya believes that Section 1326 is a discriminatory law that perpetuates the mass incarceration of Black and brown individuals, wastes government resources, and separates families.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The rejection of Carrillo-Lopez’s claim by the 9th Circuit rests on the court’s analysis of discriminatory intent. In order to succeed in his argument, Carrillo-Lopez needed to demonstrate that Congress specifically targeted Mexicans and other Central and South Americans with the enactment of Section 1326. However, the court found insufficient evidence to support this claim.

The 9th Circuit’s decision highlights the significance of proving discriminatory animus in equal protection cases. The court’s ruling suggests that mere speculation or general allegations are insufficient to establish a violation of equal protection rights. Instead, a higher standard of evidence is required to demonstrate intentional discrimination.



With this ruling, the 9th Circuit has affirmed the constitutionality of Section 1326 and its application to cases involving individuals who illegally reenter the United States after deportation. This decision carries weight not only in the 9th Circuit but also potentially influences the interpretation and enforcement of the law in other jurisdictions.

It is important to note that legal rulings and interpretations can be subject to ongoing debates and discussions. Critics of Section 1326 argue that the law disproportionately affects marginalized communities and contributes to the overrepresentation of Black and brown individuals in the criminal justice system.

In response to the court’s decision, advocacy groups and immigration rights organizations may continue to challenge the constitutionality of Section 1326 and seek avenues for reform. They may advocate for changes in legislation or argue for alternative approaches that address immigration concerns without resorting to criminalization.

The 9th Circuit’s ruling serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding immigration law and the ongoing debates regarding equal protection rights. As legal battles persist, the interpretation and application of Section 1326 will likely remain a topic of discussion and potential reform in the broader context of immigration policy.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-WA-Mercer Island

About the job How many hours are you expected to bill per year? How much revenue are you expected...

Apply now

Family Law Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

Sanchez & Associates, PA (Attorney Nilo J. Sanchez, Jr.) is seeking to add a FAMILY LAW ATTORNE...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Clayton, MO)

USA-MO-Clayton

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Omaha, Nebraska)

USA-NE-Omaha

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
51
Biglaw

Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
57
Legal News

Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
95
Law Students

California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
55
Legal Technology News

California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
45
Legal News

ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
199
Law Students

Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
Simpson Thacher Urges Associates to Report to Office or Risk Bonuses: New Policy Announcement
44
Biglaw

Simpson Thacher Urges Associates to Report to Office or Risk Bonuses: New Policy Announcement
Leadership Transition at Lewis Brisbois Amidst Departure of Over 100 Lawyers
56
Biglaw

Leadership Transition at Lewis Brisbois Amidst Departure of Over 100 Lawyers
Stroock Pursues Merger Agreement as a Preemptive Measure against Potential Challenges
151
Biglaw

Stroock Pursues Merger Agreement as a Preemptive Measure against Potential Challenges
Proskauer Law Firm to Stand Trial in $636 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
87
Breaking News

Proskauer Law Firm to Stand Trial in $636 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top