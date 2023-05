Two lawyers went into a diner and ordered two drinks.

Then they produced sandwiches from their briefcases and started to eat.

The owner became quite concerned and marched over and told them, “You can’t eat your own sandwiches in here!”

What

Where

Search Jobs

The lawyers looked at each other, shrugged their shoulders, and then exchanged sandwiches.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More