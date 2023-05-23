Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation

In August 2019, Robert Kamins, former COO of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, made startling claims in a whistleblower letter, stating that he was terminated after raising concerns about the firm’s financial practices. This revelation has recently surfaced after Law.com obtained the letter through a formal request with the California Department of Industrial Relations.



The Daily Journal was the first to report on the letter, which was filed as a claim under California’s Private Attorneys General Act. However, the California Labor and Workforce Agency did not respond to the claim, as confirmed by a Lewis Brisbois spokesperson to Law.com.



The whistleblower letter alleged several serious financial misconducts, including potential embezzlement of firm assets, fraudulent use of unlicensed software, kickbacks from vendors, misappropriation of partnership assets and client trust funds, breaches of fiduciary duty, and failure to comply with reporting requirements.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Furthermore, the letter accused Lewis Brisbois co-chairman, Bob Lewis, of running the firm as if it were still a small-scale operation under his control, in violation of his duties to partners. In response to the allegations, Lewis Brisbois announced that Bob Lewis would be stepping down as co-chairman, and the firm would establish an expanded management committee in light of the mass departures.

Make hiring a breeze – trust BCG Attorney Search to find the best candidates for your firm.

When approached by Law.com, a Lewis Brisbois spokesperson denied the allegations made in the letter. The spokesperson emphasized the firm’s family-oriented culture and disputed the implication that the firm was being run as a family business. Lewis Brisbois defended its growth from a small firm to over 1,600 lawyers in 55 cities, attributing it to the exceptional treatment of employees and clients akin to family members.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Additional alarming claims from the whistleblower letter included intentional failure to collect year-end funds, holding assets in secretive bank accounts across two different banks, distributing financial perks without partnership consent, employing Lewis’ son for various vendor services, and engaging in privacy-intrusive tactics on employees without the knowledge of firm leadership.



Lewis Brisbois expressed concern over the resurgence of these allegations, as they are four years old and have emerged alongside reports of Kamins working with the newly formed Barber Ranen law firm, where he currently serves as COO.



The unfolding events surrounding the whistleblower letter have sparked significant interest within the legal community. As the accusations and denials continue to unfold, the implications for Lewis Brisbois and its reputation remain uncertain. The industry eagerly awaits further developments and potential legal ramifications resulting from these serious allegations.



In conclusion, the former COO of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has raised alarming allegations of financial misconduct within the firm, leading to intense scrutiny and a reshuffling of leadership. The legal community closely watches as this story develops, awaiting clarity and potential consequences for all parties involved.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More