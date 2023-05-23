Biglaw

Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In August 2019, Robert Kamins, former COO of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, made startling claims in a whistleblower letter, stating that he was terminated after raising concerns about the firm’s financial practices. This revelation has recently surfaced after Law.com obtained the letter through a formal request with the California Department of Industrial Relations.

The Daily Journal was the first to report on the letter, which was filed as a claim under California’s Private Attorneys General Act. However, the California Labor and Workforce Agency did not respond to the claim, as confirmed by a Lewis Brisbois spokesperson to Law.com.

The whistleblower letter alleged several serious financial misconducts, including potential embezzlement of firm assets, fraudulent use of unlicensed software, kickbacks from vendors, misappropriation of partnership assets and client trust funds, breaches of fiduciary duty, and failure to comply with reporting requirements.

  
What
Where


Furthermore, the letter accused Lewis Brisbois co-chairman, Bob Lewis, of running the firm as if it were still a small-scale operation under his control, in violation of his duties to partners. In response to the allegations, Lewis Brisbois announced that Bob Lewis would be stepping down as co-chairman, and the firm would establish an expanded management committee in light of the mass departures.

Make hiring a breeze – trust BCG Attorney Search to find the best candidates for your firm.

When approached by Law.com, a Lewis Brisbois spokesperson denied the allegations made in the letter. The spokesperson emphasized the firm’s family-oriented culture and disputed the implication that the firm was being run as a family business. Lewis Brisbois defended its growth from a small firm to over 1,600 lawyers in 55 cities, attributing it to the exceptional treatment of employees and clients akin to family members.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Additional alarming claims from the whistleblower letter included intentional failure to collect year-end funds, holding assets in secretive bank accounts across two different banks, distributing financial perks without partnership consent, employing Lewis’ son for various vendor services, and engaging in privacy-intrusive tactics on employees without the knowledge of firm leadership.

Lewis Brisbois expressed concern over the resurgence of these allegations, as they are four years old and have emerged alongside reports of Kamins working with the newly formed Barber Ranen law firm, where he currently serves as COO.



The unfolding events surrounding the whistleblower letter have sparked significant interest within the legal community. As the accusations and denials continue to unfold, the implications for Lewis Brisbois and its reputation remain uncertain. The industry eagerly awaits further developments and potential legal ramifications resulting from these serious allegations.

In conclusion, the former COO of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has raised alarming allegations of financial misconduct within the firm, leading to intense scrutiny and a reshuffling of leadership. The legal community closely watches as this story develops, awaiting clarity and potential consequences for all parties involved.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

Sanchez & Associates, PA (Attorney Nilo J. Sanchez, Jr.) is seeking to add a FAMILY LAW ATTORNE...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Clayton, MO)

USA-MO-Clayton

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Omaha, Nebraska)

USA-NE-Omaha

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

Staff Attorney-Senior Advocacy Unity

USA-FL-Tampa

Position Title: Staff Attorney (Full-time) Location: Ybor City Office Position Description: Bay A...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Mass Tort Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mass tort attorney with 5-9 ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
52
Legal News

Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
76
Law Students

California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
54
Legal Technology News

California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
174
Law Students

Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
Former State Supreme Court Justice Appointed as Head of Prestigious Law School
40
Law Students

Former State Supreme Court Justice Appointed as Head of Prestigious Law School
Simpson Thacher Urges Associates to Report to Office or Risk Bonuses: New Policy Announcement
44
Biglaw

Simpson Thacher Urges Associates to Report to Office or Risk Bonuses: New Policy Announcement
Leadership Transition at Lewis Brisbois Amidst Departure of Over 100 Lawyers
53
Biglaw

Leadership Transition at Lewis Brisbois Amidst Departure of Over 100 Lawyers
Stroock Pursues Merger Agreement as a Preemptive Measure against Potential Challenges
148
Biglaw

Stroock Pursues Merger Agreement as a Preemptive Measure against Potential Challenges
Proskauer Law Firm to Stand Trial in $636 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
87
Breaking News

Proskauer Law Firm to Stand Trial in $636 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
Unleashing the Power of Generative AI: Davis Polk’s Expertise in Employment Law Offers Insightful Guidance
146
Biglaw

Unleashing the Power of Generative AI: Davis Polk’s Expertise in Employment Law Offers Insightful Guidance

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top