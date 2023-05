Having just moved to a new home, a young boy meets the boy next door.

“Hi, my name is Billy,” he says. “What’s yours?”

“Tommy,” replied the other.

“My daddy’s an accountant,” says Billy. “What does your daddy do?”

“He’s a lawyer,” Tommy answers.

“Honest?” asks Billy.

“No, just the regular kind.”

