Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
Prominent legal figure Mike McKool, co-founder of the renowned national trial law firm McKool Smith, has recently announced his departure from the firm. McKool revealed that he made this decision in order to represent a new client, whose identity has not been disclosed, stating that the opportunity was too compelling to pass up.

At 73 years old, McKool considered the limited number of exceptional cases that may come his way in the future, ultimately leading him to pursue this new endeavor. Initially, McKool Smith attempted to handle the new matter but encountered conflicts of interest with their existing clients, according to David Sochia, the firm’s managing principal and chairman.

Instead of pursuing the case under the firm’s banner, McKool made the choice to leave the firm and personally take on the representation. Neither McKool nor Sochia provided details about the client or the nature of the legal issues involved.

  
Mike McKool played a pivotal role in founding McKool Smith in 1991, which has since grown into a firm with 130 lawyers across multiple locations, including Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C. The firm has established a strong reputation for handling a wide range of litigation matters, particularly gaining recognition for their expertise in patent cases. In fact, just last month, attorneys from McKool Smith secured a notable $303 million jury verdict on behalf of computer-memory company Netlist Inc, which had accused Samsung Electronics Co of infringing on their data-processing patents.

Throughout his tenure at the firm, McKool represented an array of prestigious clients, including renowned music producer Quincy Jones, Freddie Mac, Ericsson, and Lockheed Martin. Despite McKool’s departure, McKool Smith will retain its name, with Sochia emphasizing that the firm’s significance extends beyond any individual member.

McKool did not rule out the possibility of returning to McKool Smith once his responsibilities to the undisclosed client are fulfilled. He clarified that he has no intention of competing with his former firm and expressed his continued respect and affinity for the organization.

McKool concluded his role as chairman of the firm in 2021 and subsequently transitioned from being a shareholder to an emeritus shareholder. Additionally, he founded Outlander Capital, a private equity company. Sochia provided these details about McKool’s post-chairman activities, shedding light on his continued involvement in the legal and business spheres.



The departure of Mike McKool marks a significant change for McKool Smith, a firm that has thrived under his leadership and expertise for over three decades. As the legal community eagerly awaits further developments regarding the undisclosed client and their case, McKool’s departure serves as a reminder that even the most established firms must adapt to evolving circumstances. McKool Smith will undoubtedly carry on its legacy of excellence, guided by its dedicated team of legal professionals, and reaffirming their commitment to providing top-tier representation to their clients.

