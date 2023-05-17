Biglaw

Stroock Pursues Merger Agreement as a Preemptive Measure against Potential Challenges
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, a prominent law firm founded in 1876, finds itself in the midst of merger discussions and partner departures, which pose potential risks and opportunities for the firm’s future. Notably, over 40 lawyers from Stroock’s restructuring practice departed for Paul Hastings more than a year ago, signaling the beginning of a challenging period for the firm. Recent exits from practices such as intellectual property, private wealth, and consumer financial services class-action further compounded the situation.

While Stroock has not officially confirmed any specific merger talks, The American Lawyer recently reported that the firm plans to merge with Nixon Peabody in the coming months. Although sources familiar with the situation acknowledged discussions between the two firms, they clarified that no agreement has been reached yet. Stroock and Nixon Peabody and other firms have declined to comment on these discussions but have acknowledged their general exploration of growth opportunities.

In their pursuit of strategic combinations, Stroock has also engaged in merger talks with Steptoe & Johnson, McGuireWoods, and Squire Patton Boggs, according to insider sources. However, these discussions remain unconfirmed as the firms chose not to comment on them.

  
What
Where


The departure of prominent partners stands as a significant risk factor for any law firm involved in merger discussions. In the case of Stroock, more departures, particularly from their esteemed real estate practice, could potentially deter potential suitors. Law firms face limited options to prevent partner departures once merger negotiations become public, and a “snowball” effect of departures can ultimately lead to firm instability and potential collapse.

Your legal career is our priority. Let BCG Attorney Search help you find your next opportunity.

James Jones, a senior fellow at the Center for the Study of the Legal Profession at Georgetown University Law Center, advises firm leaders to transparently communicate with key partners, emphasizing the benefits of staying and negotiating a deal for the institution as a whole. Managing partner experience at Arnold & Porter for nearly a decade, Jones recognizes the challenging nature of such endeavors.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Founded on the pillars of restructuring and real estate, Stroock has witnessed a decline in headcount by over 20% since 2010, with 238 lawyers in 2021, according to AmLaw data. The firm’s gross revenue in 2021 reached $274 million, positioning Stroock as the 128th largest firm in the country.

Stroock’s restructuring practice faced significant setbacks when the group of 40 lawyers departed for Paul Hastings in March of the previous year. This exodus, which included Kris Hansen, the head of Stroock’s restructuring practice, accounted for over a quarter of the firm’s 2021 revenue. Hansen subsequently secured a lucrative position advising the creditor’s committee in the bankruptcy of FTX Ltd., generating substantial fees for his new firm.



In contrast, Stroock’s real estate practice has remained largely intact, led by Jeff Keitelman and Brian Diamond. Noteworthy achievements include their involvement in major commercial real estate transactions such as the World Trade Center redevelopment project, representing The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Recent weeks have seen departures from other practice areas at Stroock, including 10 consumer financial services class action and regulatory attorneys joining Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, and three private client lawyers departing for McDermott Will & Emery. Additionally, Schulte Roth & Zabel recently hired a group of five Stroock intellectual property litigators.

Stroock affirms that growth remains their top priority and recognizes the importance of scale in the legal industry. As discussions surrounding potential mergers continue, the firm strives to address partner departures and position itself for future success.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Tyler

Looking for entry level associate for help in growing boutique litigation firm.  This position ...

Apply now

Entry level Attorney for Community Association Law Firm in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

USA-FL-Palm Beach Gardens

Kaye Bender Rembaum P.L. has a satellite office located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL The Firm is see...

Apply now

Biotechnology Litigation Associate

USA-DC-Washington

Description: Rothwell Figg, a premier intellectual property law firm in Washington, DC, is seekin...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General

USA-IL-Swansea

The Workers’ Compensation Bureau defends the State of Illinois in workers’ compensation ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Mass Tort Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mass tort attorney with 5-9 ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Unleashing the Power of Generative AI: Davis Polk’s Expertise in Employment Law Offers Insightful Guidance
103
Biglaw

Unleashing the Power of Generative AI: Davis Polk’s Expertise in Employment Law Offers Insightful Guidance
ABA Rule Change Allows Law Students to Take 50% of Classes Online
72
Law Students

ABA Rule Change Allows Law Students to Take 50% of Classes Online
Goldman Sachs’ $215M Settlement for Sex Discrimination Sparks Potential Progress in Gender Equality
70
Public Interest

Goldman Sachs’ $215M Settlement for Sex Discrimination Sparks Potential Progress in Gender Equality
Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
106
Breaking News

Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident
73
Law Students

Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident
Paul Hastings LLP Recognized as IFLR Europe Awards 2023 Team of the Year for Loans
124
Biglaw

Paul Hastings LLP Recognized as IFLR Europe Awards 2023 Team of the Year for Loans
Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
72
Biglaw

Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
Championing Justice: How a Leading Law Firm Fights Pharmaceutical Patent Abuse with Remarkable Success
61
Biglaw

Championing Justice: How a Leading Law Firm Fights Pharmaceutical Patent Abuse with Remarkable Success
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
325
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
126
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top