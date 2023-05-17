Prominent Ethics Review Critic of Clarence Thomas to Testify Before Senate

Federal Judge Mark Wolf, who raised concerns over handling ethics complaints against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas more than a decade ago, is scheduled to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee subcommittee this week. The subcommittee, chaired by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, will hear Judge Wolf’s testimony.



In 2012, Judge Wolf, a former member of the US Judicial Conference, repeatedly questioned why members were not receiving information about complaints filed against Justice Thomas in 2011 and how those complaints had been resolved. He expressed his concerns about the lack of transparency within the committee.



Recently, Senator Whitehouse has been seeking information regarding the 2011 complaints against Justice Thomas, particularly in light of new revelations about financial disclosures. ProPublica reported last month that Justice Thomas had not disclosed private plane and yacht trips he had accepted from billionaire Harlan Crow and other financial transactions involving property purchases and tuition payments.



Justice Thomas stated that unnamed individuals advised him that he did not need to report the trips, as he considered Crow a close friend. Crow has denied any attempt to influence Thomas and disputed any wrongdoing in the financial transactions reported by ProPublica.

In 2011, Congressional Democrats and public interest groups filed complaints with the Judicial Conference, urging an investigation into Thomas’s failure to disclose his wife’s income and the private plane travel he received from Crow. The complaints were referred to a committee responsible for enforcing financial reporting rules, which ultimately cleared Thomas of “willful” wrongdoing.



While Judge Wolf did not take a position on whether Thomas had done anything wrong, he criticized the committee’s failure to share information about the complaints with the Judicial Conference. He argued that by keeping the conference in the dark, the committee was potentially impeding the conference’s ability to fulfill its duty. In letters to the conference in 2012, Judge Wolf expressed his concerns, leading the financial disclosure committee to adopt a new policy of reporting “written public allegations of willful misconduct” to the conference.



It is unclear at this time what Judge Wolf intends to share with the Senate committee during his appearance. His letters from 2012, which addressed his concerns, were not included in the documents provided to Senator Whitehouse by the Judicial Conference. The conference cited the need to protect the confidentiality of the exchange of views and information as the reason for not disclosing those letters. Judge Roslynn Mauskopf, the director of the judiciary’s administrative arm and secretary of the Judicial Conference, wrote to Senator Whitehouse, defending the committee’s actions in 2011. She mentioned that the committee had gone beyond standard procedures and involved a compliance subcommittee for additional review. The committee concluded that no amendments to their earlier reports were necessary but separately notified the Judicial Conference about their handling of the Thomas complaints.



Judge Wolf’s upcoming testimony before the Senate subcommittee may shed further light on handling ethics complaints against Justice Clarence Thomas and the need for transparency in the process. The outcome of this hearing and any subsequent actions taken will likely have implications for the public’s perception of the judiciary and its commitment to ethical standards.



