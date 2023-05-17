Biglaw

Leadership Transition at Lewis Brisbois Amidst Departure of Over 100 Lawyers
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, a law firm founded in Los Angeles, has announced the appointment of a new leader following the departure of over 100 lawyers from the firm. Gregory Katz, a 13-year veteran of Lewis Brisbois, has been elected as the firm’s managing partner.

Katz has been leading the firm’s general liability and transportation practices and oversees the “24/7 rapid response on-call transportation team” at Lewis Brisbois. His appointment comes after Bob Lewis, the firm’s co-founder and longtime chair, stepped down from his leadership role earlier this month. The firm also disbanded its executive committee in the wake of the mass departure of attorneys, primarily from its California-based labor and employment group.

The departing lawyers have joined practice group leaders John Barber and Jeff Ranen at a new firm launched by the pair. The move has been seen as a significant blow to Lewis Brisbois, which has been working to rebuild its California labor and employment group after it was hit by the departure of more than 40 lawyers in 2020.

  
Katz’s appointment as managing partner signals a new chapter for Lewis Brisbois. He is a well-respected lawyer and has been recognized by Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America for his work in transportation law. In his new role, he will lead the firm’s day-to-day operations and guide its strategic direction.

According to a firm spokesperson, Katz will not be available to discuss his new role until mid-June as he is leaving for a pre-planned overseas trip. However, his appointment has already been welcomed by many within the firm. In an email to staff, Katz said he was “honored” to be chosen as managing partner and thanked his colleagues for their support.

The departure of so many lawyers from Lewis Brisbois has raised questions about the firm’s future. However, Katz’s appointment and the recent restructuring of the firm’s leadership suggest that it is committed to moving forward and rebuilding its practice areas. The firm has already announced plans to expand its presence in New York, where Katz is based, and has recently added several new partners to its team.

Despite the challenges faced by Lewis Brisbois, it remains a well-respected law firm with a strong reputation for its work in areas such as product liability, insurance coverage, and healthcare law. With Katz at the helm, it is likely that the firm will continue to evolve and grow, providing high-quality legal services to its clients.



The appointment of Gregory Katz as managing partner of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith comes at a crucial time for the firm, as it seeks to rebuild its California labor and employment group in the wake of the departure of more than 100 lawyers. Katz’s appointment signals a new chapter for the firm and suggests that it is committed to moving forward and rebuilding its practice areas. With his experience and expertise, Katz is well-positioned to lead the firm and guide its strategic direction in the years ahead.

