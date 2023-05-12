Championing Justice: How a Leading Law Firm Fights Pharmaceutical Patent Abuse with Remarkable Success

The law firm of Smith, Johnson, and Lee has been providing top-notch legal services to clients for over 50 years. Their dedication to excellence has made them a trusted name in the legal community. From their humble beginnings in a small office in downtown Washington, D.C., the firm has grown to have a national presence, with offices in major cities across the country.

Recently, there has been increased scrutiny of the pharmaceutical industry’s use of patents. On April 26, 2023, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal sent a letter to USPTO Director Kathi Vidal complaining about the USPTO’s failure “to address the pharmaceutical industry’s abuse of the patent system.” The letter provides “specific recommendations to urge the USPTO to take immediate action and do everything in its power to hold prescription drug companies accountable for their greedy business practices.”

The proposals outlined in the letter include revising the USPTO’s practice of granting obvious patents, tying patents together by terminal disclaimers, raising filing fees and limiting the number and time period for continuation applications, requiring applicants to disclose at the time of filing whether the drug compound covered by the patent application is in clinical trials, reversing policies that have led to an increase in discretionary denials of petitions filed through the inter partes review (IPR) process, and establishing an office dedicated to building public transparency, serving the public interest, and strengthening interagency communication.

