Leading Law Firm Excels in the Face of New York City’s Latest AI Regulations

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace to evaluate job candidates has been a controversial topic. While there is endless debate about the broader implications of AI for humanity, one point is clear: AI models can introduce bias and raise regulatory concerns.

Employers who use AI must remain aware of and up to date on the many state regulations that monitor and limit the use of AI in the recruiting and hiring process. For example, Illinois and Maryland both have laws that require employers to disclose to job applicants if their job candidacies will be evaluated by AI tools and mandated that employers seek prior consent from candidates for such use.

City governments are also now getting in on the regulatory action. Earlier this month, the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) announced the enforcement of Local Law 144, which polices the use of “automated employment decision tools” (AEDTs) by requiring such tools to be audited for bias before they are used. Enforcement by the DCWP is set to begin on July 5, 2023, pursuant to DCWP’s final rule.

