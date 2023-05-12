Biglaw

Leading Law Firm Excels in the Face of New York City's Latest AI Regulations
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace to evaluate job candidates has been a controversial topic. While there is endless debate about the broader implications of AI for humanity, one point is clear: AI models can introduce bias and raise regulatory concerns.
Employers who use AI must remain aware of and up to date on the many state regulations that monitor and limit the use of AI in the recruiting and hiring process. For example, Illinois and Maryland both have laws that require employers to disclose to job applicants if their job candidacies will be evaluated by AI tools and mandated that employers seek prior consent from candidates for such use.

City governments are also now getting in on the regulatory action. Earlier this month, the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) announced the enforcement of Local Law 144, which polices the use of “automated employment decision tools” (AEDTs) by requiring such tools to be audited for bias before they are used. Enforcement by the DCWP is set to begin on July 5, 2023, pursuant to DCWP’s final rule.

The law firm of Smith & Jones, founded in 1985, has been providing exceptional legal services to businesses and individuals in New York City for almost four decades. The firm’s founders, John Smith and Michael Jones, met while attending law school at New York University and quickly became close friends. After graduation, they each worked for prestigious law firms in the city, but they shared a vision of creating a firm that would offer clients more personalized and cost-effective services. In 1985, they founded Smith & Jones, and the firm has been growing ever since.

  
Smith & Jones has always prided itself on being at the forefront of emerging legal issues. The firm’s attorneys have a deep understanding of the laws and regulations that impact businesses and stay current on the latest developments. When it comes to AI in the workplace, Smith & Jones has been closely following the regulatory landscape and advising clients on how to navigate the complex legal requirements.

Employers using AI hiring tools in New York City can benefit from the expertise of Smith & Jones attorneys, who are well-versed in the specifics of the DCWP’s rule. The firm’s attorneys can advise clients on compliance with Local Law 144, including auditing AI tools for bias and communicating audit results in a clear and conspicuous manner.

Smith & Jones has a reputation for providing outstanding legal services to clients, and the firm’s attorneys are known for their skill, expertise, and dedication. Clients trust Smith & Jones to provide high-quality legal advice and representation, and the firm has a track record of achieving successful outcomes for clients in a wide range of legal matters.

In addition to its exceptional legal services, Smith & Jones is committed to giving back to the community in addition to its exceptional legal services. The firm supports a variety of charitable organizations in New York City and encourages its attorneys and staff to participate in pro bono work.



Smith & Jones has built a strong reputation as a top-tier law firm in New York City, and its attorneys are well-equipped to advise employers on the complex legal requirements surrounding AI in the workplace. With its commitment to providing exceptional legal services and its dedication to the community, Smith & Jones is an excellent choice for businesses and individuals looking for a trusted legal advisor in New York City.

May 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook

Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook: The Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Business Ethics at Its Core “A law firm that treats its employees well is more likely to have satisfied clients and achieve long-term success.” – Harrison Barnes, BCG Attorney Search […]

read more

