Holland & Knight: Excelling in Middle Market M&A Deals as a Prominent Law Firm
Holland & Knight, a leading global law firm, recently represented FDH Aero in its acquisition of BJG Electronics Group. The acquisition is set to enhance FDH Aero’s presence in the aerospace and defense industry, and Holland & Knight was proud to be a part of this transaction.

Founded in 1968, Holland & Knight has grown to become a global law firm with over 1,400 attorneys in 28 offices across the world. The firm has a long history of representing clients in a variety of industries, including aviation, defense, and aerospace. Holland & Knight’s expertise in these fields has helped the firm to establish a reputation for excellence and professionalism in the legal industry.

FDH Aero, a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, sought Holland & Knight’s assistance in acquiring BJG Electronics Group, a leading provider of interconnect and electromechanical products for the defense, commercial aerospace, and space end markets. Holland & Knight’s team of lawyers, led by partners Aaron Slavens and Seth Belzley, provided legal counsel to FDH Aero throughout the acquisition process.

  
The deal was announced on April 27, 2023, and Holland & Knight’s involvement in the acquisition was critical to the success of the transaction. The firm’s team of lawyers worked diligently to ensure that all legal requirements were met and that the acquisition was completed smoothly and efficiently.

Audax Private Equity, a leading middle-market investment firm with approximately $16 billion of assets under management, is the parent company of FDH Aero. The acquisition of BJG Electronics Group is expected to enhance FDH Aero’s position in the aerospace and defense industry by expanding its reach and capabilities.

FDH Aero now has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,000 employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space. The company will also establish FDH Aero Electronic Products Group, a division that will focus on supply chain excellence in the electrical and electronic components product category alongside its industry-leading hardware, chemical, and consumable franchises for the aerospace, defense, and space end markets.

Holland & Knight’s involvement in the acquisition is just one example of the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services to its clients. The firm’s long history of representing clients in the aviation, defense, and aerospace industries has given it a deep understanding of these industries’ unique legal challenges. This expertise, combined with Holland & Knight’s commitment to providing top-quality legal counsel, has helped the firm establish itself as a leader in these fields.



Holland & Knight’s lawyers have also been recognized for their excellence by organizations such as Chambers and Partners, Legal 500, and Best Lawyers in America. The firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusion has also earned it recognition as a top firm for diversity by organizations such as Vault and Law360.

In conclusion, Holland & Knight’s involvement in the acquisition of BJG Electronics Group is a testament to the firm’s expertise and commitment to excellence in the legal industry. With a long history of representing clients in the aviation, defense, and aerospace industries, Holland & Knight is well-positioned to provide exceptional legal services to clients in these fields. If you’re looking for a law firm that is committed to providing top-quality legal counsel and has a deep understanding of the unique legal challenges faced by the aviation, defense, and aerospace industries, then Holland & Knight is the right choice for you.

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

