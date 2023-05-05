Latham & Watkins Advises Six Flags in $800 Million Senior Notes Offering: A Closer Look at the Firm’s Expertise in Capital Markets and Beyond

Latham & Watkins Advises on Six Flags US$800 Million Senior Notes Offering

Latham & Watkins LLP, a global law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, has advised the initial purchasers in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s US$800 million senior notes offering due 2031.

Founded in 1934, Latham & Watkins has grown to become one of the largest law firms in the world. The firm’s more than 3,000 lawyers counsel clients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SIX,” is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America. The company operates 27 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The senior notes offering will provide Six Flags with additional funds for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, debt repayment, working capital, and potential acquisitions.

Latham & Watkins’ capital markets team, led by Austin partners Michael Chambers and Samuel Rettew, advised the initial purchasers of the offering. The team also included associates Connor Adams, Cooper Shear, and Mason Taylor.

In addition, the firm provided advice on tax matters through Houston partners Tim Fenn and Jared Grimley, with associate Dylan White, and on environmental matters through Los Angeles/Houston partner Joshua Marnitz, with associate Jacqueline Zhang.

The senior notes offering marks another milestone in Latham & Watkins’ long history of advising clients on complex corporate transactions. The firm has been recognized for its excellence in corporate law by numerous legal publications, including Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Law360.

Latham & Watkins has also been committed to supporting the communities in which it operates. The firm has a long-standing tradition of pro bono work, providing legal services to individuals and organizations who cannot afford representation. The firm has also been recognized for its diversity and inclusion efforts, including being named one of the Best Law Firms for Women by Working Mother magazine.

In conclusion, Latham & Watkins’ involvement in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s senior notes offering highlights the firm’s capital markets and corporate law expertise. The firm’s commitment to pro bono work and diversity and inclusion further demonstrates its dedication to its clients and the communities in which it operates.

