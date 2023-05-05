Revolutionary LexisNexis AI Creates Effective Cease & Desist Letters: The Game-Changer You Didn’t Know You Needed

LexisNexis, a leading provider of legal research and analytics, has announced the launch of Lexis+ AI, a generative AI system designed to streamline legal research and drafting. The technology is based on multiple large language models trained on the company’s extensive database of legal information and features conversational search, summarization, and intelligent drafting capabilities. The platform also includes state-of-the-art encryption and privacy technology to ensure the security of sensitive data.



One of the most interesting features of the new platform is its ability to generate cease-and-desist letters with varying levels of aggressiveness. In a demo shown to the press, Lexis+ AI was able to draft a cease-and-desist letter aimed at someone suspected of infringing on a client’s intellectual property. The letter provided a solid starting point for drafting, laying out the request, and relevant law. However, the AI system also made the letter more aggressive upon request, which could be a useful tool for lawyers who struggle to dial up the aggression themselves.



While generative AI is not yet ready to replace human associates in the legal industry, it has the potential to streamline a number of tasks and make legal research and drafting more efficient. By leveraging machine learning algorithms and natural language processing, generative AI can quickly sort through large volumes of data to provide lawyers with the information they need to make informed decisions.



Lexis+ AI offers attorneys a shortcut to the next step in the workflow, saving them time and effort. The platform is able to track the familiar AI bot conversation format, with the user asking a simple, natural language question and the AI responding in real time based on the information in the Lexis database. In the demo shown to the press, the system sought out and summarized the law of removal, providing links to relevant case law for the attorney to review.

From here, Lexis+ AI provides attorneys with a simplified and streamlined version of the draft, making it easier for busy clients to review and understand. These little functions may seem trivial, but they can make a big difference in the efficiency and effectiveness of legal research and drafting.



For now, the capabilities of Lexis+ AI are reserved for a handful of Am Law 50 partners, though the company has also announced a Lexis+ AI Insider program for customers to sign up to get some early perks. Speaking at the demo, Jeff Pfeifer, LexisNexis US/Canada/UK/Ireland’s chief product officer said that the company will open up the product to the masses when its partners let them know it’s ready.



In conclusion, the legal industry is experiencing a period of transformation, and generative AI is poised to play a key role in this evolution. While it may not be ready to replace human associates entirely, it can certainly make legal research and drafting more efficient and effective. Lexis+ AI is an exciting new platform that promises to revolutionize the legal industry by providing attorneys with the tools they need to work smarter, not harder.



