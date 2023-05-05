Legal News

US Appeals Court Responds to Lawyers’ Objections, Puts a Stop to Midnight Filings
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a move aimed at improving work-life balance for legal professionals, a federal appeals court has adopted a new rule that requires most legal briefs and court documents to be submitted by 5 p.m. on the day they are due. The rule change, which applies specifically to the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, puts an end to the common practice of lawyers and paralegals working until midnight to complete filings.

The push for this rule change came from Chief Judge Michael Chagares, who has been advocating for years to roll back deadlines across the judiciary system. Judge Chagares believes that imposing earlier filing deadlines will help alleviate the pressure on lawyers and contribute to a healthier work-life balance.

Despite facing opposition from bar associations and lawyer groups, who expressed concerns about increased pressure on attorneys and potential confusion among lawyers from other parts of the country, the court decided to adopt the new rule. In response to feedback received during the proposal stage, certain modifications were made. For instance, filings such as petitions for review, which initiate new cases in the court, have been exempted from the earlier filing deadline.

  
What
Where


According to the new rule, electronically filed documents, except filings that initiate court cases, must be submitted by 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Failure to meet this deadline will result in the documents being treated as if they were filed the next day. The implementation of the new policy is set for July 1, with a grace period until the end of 2023 for electronic filings submitted after the deadline.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

One of the key reasons behind this rule change is to assist litigants representing themselves before the court, who often face challenges in filing documents electronically and instead must submit hard copies during regular business hours. By establishing an earlier filing deadline, the court aims to provide these litigants with a more manageable timeframe for submitting their materials.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Additionally, the new rule serves to prevent attorneys from intentionally delaying their filings until late at night, a tactic sometimes employed to deprive opposing counsel of sufficient time to prepare a response. By eliminating midnight filings, judges will have the opportunity to begin reviewing submissions earlier in the day, which can help streamline the judicial process.

It is worth noting that this rule change is limited to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and does not have broader jurisdictional implications. Nevertheless, it represents a notable step toward recognizing the importance of work-life balance in the legal profession and addressing the potential drawbacks associated with late-night filings.



As legal professionals and litigants prepare for the implementation of the new rule, it is essential to adapt to the earlier filing deadline to ensure compliance. The grace period until the end of 2023 for electronic filings submitted after the deadline provides a transitional phase to adjust to the changes.

Overall, the adoption of this new rule by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals signals a progressive shift in the legal landscape, with a growing recognition of the need to prioritize work-life balance for lawyers. By establishing an earlier filing deadline, the court aims to support attorneys in achieving a healthier equilibrium between their professional responsibilities and personal lives. While challenges and concerns may arise during the initial phase of implementation, it is anticipated that the new rule will ultimately contribute to a more efficient and balanced legal system within the court’s jurisdiction.

Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Association Attorney

USA-FL-Pompano Beach

Description: Law firm in Pompano Beach with large Community Association practice seeks an Associa...

Apply now

Real Estate Attorney

USA-NJ-Newark

About the job PLEASE NOTE: AT THIS TIME, THE FIRM IS ONLY CONSIDERING APPLICANTS WITH AT LEAST 4 ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Peoria

Description: Miller, Hall & Triggs, LLC seeks an attorney with 1 or more years of experience in t...

Apply now

Administrative Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-NY-Binghamton

Law Offices of James D. Ward is a small business in Binghamton, NY. Looking for a self motivated, pr...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
58
Legal News

Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
40
Breaking News

Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
Antonin Scalia Law School’s Ranking Boost Linked to Supreme Court Justice Connections
33
Law Students

Antonin Scalia Law School’s Ranking Boost Linked to Supreme Court Justice Connections
Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
38
Legal News

Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts Faegre-Drinker
47
Biglaw

Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts
Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
50
Biglaw

Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
79
Law Students

The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
89
Public Interest

Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
Supreme Court Shocker: Landmark Case Unleashes Battle over Federal Government’s Authority
45
Legal News

Supreme Court Shocker: Landmark Case Unleashes Battle over Federal Government’s Authority
California Introduces ‘CARE Court’: Innovative Program for Psychosis Treatment
36
Legal News

California Introduces ‘CARE Court’: Innovative Program for Psychosis Treatment

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top